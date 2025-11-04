Hornets look to get back to .500 on the season against the winless Pelicans
The Hornets (3-4) hit the road on Tuesday, this time headed to The Big Easy to take on the New Orleans Pelicans (0-6) for their first matchup of the season. The season series was split at a game apiece last year.
The Hornets enter the game on the heels of a get-right win over the Jazz. Six different Charlotte players scored in double figures in the 23-point win, led by 29 points by Miles Bridges.
A few of the Hornets' rookies made notable impacts in the victory as well. Fourth-overall pick Kon Knueppel put together an impressive 24/5/6 effort which included four three-pointers. The second round picks also found their roles in the win, with Sion James chipping in 15/5/3, and Ryan Kalkbrenner’s 4 steals and 4 blocks apiece made a big difference on the defensive end.
The Pelicans come into the matchup still in search of their first win of the season. There have been a couple closer games this season for New Orleans, but most recently the team suffered a 31-point loss at the hands of the defending champions in Oklahoma City.
Zion Williamson is the core of the team, leading the way on the young season in averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 66.7% from the line.
Key - Making things uncomfortable
The Pelicans, as you might expect from a 0-6 team, are struggling in many fundamental areas. Currently ranking 29th in the league in field goal percentage, 27th in free throw percentage, 26th in rebounding, and 30th in assists, there is absolutely nothing coming easy for New Orleans so far this season.
When it comes to the Hornets- who rank 13th, 9th, 11th, and 6th in the aforementioned categories- the cohesion missing in New Orleans is not as big of a concern. Instead, a lack of experience in attacking weaknesses is the biggest concern for a Hornets roster that has started three rookies multiple times this season so far.
The key for Charles Lee’s squad will be finding the opportunities for physicality, disruption, and confusion that should allow the Hornets to take advantage of a team still looking for their first win.
INJURY REPORT
Hornets: OUT Brandon Miller (Shoulder), Josh Green (Shoulder), Grant Williams (Knee) ; QUESTIONABLE LaMelo Ball (Ankle)
Pelicans: OUT - Dejounte Murray (Achilles), ; QUESTIONABLE Zion Williamson (Hamstring), Yves Missi (Illness)
Projected Starting Lineups
Position
Charlotte Hornets
New Orleans Pelicans
Point Guard
Collin Sexton
Jeremiah Fears
Shooting Guard
Sion James
Trey Murphy III
Small Forward
Kon Knueppel
Herbert Jones
Power Forward
Miles Bridges
Zion Williamson
Center
Ryan Kalkbrenner
Yves Missi
