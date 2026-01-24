Hornets Look To Stay Hot Against Division Rival as Winter Storm Heads Charlotte's Way

The Hornets (17-28) are back in Charlotte on Saturday, this time hosting the division rival Washington Wizards (10-33). Today’s matchup will be the third of four games in the season series. Despite being swept 4-0 last season, the Hornets have won each of this season's first two meetings between the teams.

The Hornets enter the game on the heels of a 124-97 blowout victory over the Magic. Brandon Miller’s 20-point performance headlined an offensive performance that saw eight different Charlotte players hit double figures in scoring.

Blowout wins have become something of a signature of the team’s recent success. Dating back to a 126-109 victory over the Wizards on December 23rd, each of the last eight wins for the Hornets has been by 13+ points, with four of those wins by 23+ points.

No team has been able to keep up with the 122.1 offensive rating sported by the Hornets over that time frame. A less-highlighted aspect of the time period is that the team is also sixth in defensive rating at 112.7. This two-way effort has led to a +9.4 net rating that also tops the league.

The Wizards come into the matchup losers of eight straight games. With just ten total wins on the season, the Wizards are roughly on pace for a win total similar to last season’s 18 wins.

Thirteen-year veteran C.J. McCollum had been leading the team in scoring, but was included as part of the trade package that brought in Trae Young. With McCollum now gone and Young currently sidelined for injury recovery, 2024 second-overall pick Alex Sarr currently leads the team with 17.2 points per game.

Key Matchup - Kon Knueppel vs Tre Johnson

Knueppel and Johnson, the fourth and sixth overall picks in the most recent NBA draft, were both lauded in the pre-draft process for their shooting skills, being strong additions for NBA teams.

A little over halfway through their rookie season, each player has more than held their own with their shot. Knueppel is third in the NBA with 146 total threes made- behind only Steph Curry and Donovan Mitchell. Not only is the volume there, but the forward out of Duke is also sinking 42.3% of those 7.8 attempts from downtown per game.

Johnson is not quite on pace with the historic pace Knueppel has been on, but 39.3% shooting on 5.3 threes attempted per game is absolutely nothing to scoff at for the guard out of Texas.

Both players figure to be important scorers for their teams in both the short term and the future. With the pair being high draft picks from the same class playing for division rivals, this should be one of many future installments of the battle between these two shooters.

INJURY REPORT

Hornets: OUT Mason Plumlee (Groin), K.J. Simpson (Hip); QUESTIONABLE Ryan Kalkbrenner (Wrist), Brandon Miller (Ankle)

Wizards: OUT Trae Young (Knee, Quadricep), Bilal Coulibaly (Back), AJ Johnson (Illness), Tristan Vukcevic (Hamstring), Marvin Bagley III (Back); QUESTIONABLE Khris Middleton (Foot)

Projected Starting Lineups