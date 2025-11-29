Hornets snap their seven game losing streak, take down the Chicago Bulls

Coming off of seven straight losses, the Charlotte Hornets took on the Chicago Bulls in their final NBA Cup game.

The Hornets had gone 16 days without a win, winning just two total games in the month of November. With all their starters healthy, the Hornets were hungry against a Bulls team coming off a tough loss to the Chicago Bulls.

They were led by early by third year man Brandon Miller, who started off with 7 points on 3/5 from the field. Miller has had some rough shooting performances since returning,

The Hornets kept their 30-point first-quarter trend going, recording their 17th of the season. With a strong start from LaMelo Ball as well, the Hornets were able to jump out to a 3-point lead against the 9-8 Bulls headed into the second quarter.

The second quarter told the same story as the first quarter, and the Hornets went to halftime leading Chicago by just five points.

The Hornets had their struggles in the second half, something the team has been snake bitten by all season. Multiple Bulls second half runs were able to get Chicago the lead, and they had a chance to win Friday's game with a late run.

A Coby White layup cut the Hornets' fourth quarter lead down to just 4 with less than three minutes left. From there, the Hornets were able to force four straight missed shots, putting the game to bed.

The Hornets took home a 123-116 victory, their first win in 16 days, and snapped a seven-game losing streak. They'll take on the 14-5 Raptors tomorrow night.

Brandon Miller

The third year wing has been unlucky so far this season, only suiting up for 5 games this season. He's shot just 41.8% from the field and 26.7% from three, however, it was clear that water would find it's level at some point.

It did tonight against the Bulls.

In the first three quarters of the Hornets' victory, Miller recorded 25 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 blocks while shooting 50% from the field and 45% from deep. Although he finished with just 27 points, the Hornets have missed Brandon's scoring over the past few weeks, and he's finally starting to look like the player who went right after superstar Victor Wembanyama.

