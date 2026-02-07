Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Charlotte Hornets have surged into the Eastern Conference play-in picture behind an eight-game winning streak, their longest since 1999. With momentum building and postseason positioning tightening, Charlotte faces a critical road test against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Here are our score predictions for Hornets vs. Hawks as Charlotte looks to keep its historic run alive.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 115, Hawks 105

Charlotte is rolling right now. Every time you think the streak is about to end, they win and do so convincingly. Although they are a man short in the rotation with Coby White out and Collin Sexton in Chicago, they'll be able to slide past Atlanta to win an unthinkable ninth straight game. Give me the Bugs

Zachary Roberts: Hornets 116, Hawks 103

At this point, there's not a team in basketball that I don’t believe the Hornets can beat. And since they keep beating everyone, it's hard to pick against them. The Hawks are decidedly not the Rockets, who the Hornets just dominated. Nine in a row is hard to get, but they have really good shot at it.

Philip Trapp: Hornets 118, Hawks 113

Charlotte is playing with real confidence right now, and more importantly, they're executing late in games. In fact, the Hornets have shown that they can win in different ways during this streak, whether it's grinding out possessions, winning on the glass, or leaning on LaMelo Ball to create offense when things bog down. Atlanta is still working through rotation changes after the trade deadline, and that lack of continuity tends to show up defensively in close games. Expect this one to be tight into the fourth quarter before Charlotte’s shot-making and composure push them across the line.

Owen Watterson: Hornets 113, Hawks 96

What a ride this eight-game winning streak has been: How fitting for it to be in the air once again with a BBQ Pig Trophy on the line tonight vs Atlanta. I’ve picked against the Hornets twice in the last three and been wrong both times… I won't be making the same mistake again today. Charlotte needs to get off to a fast start in this one, though. They did that against Houston, and while it was close until the second half, the Hornets ability to keep their foot to the floor is what eventually separated the two teams. Don't let Atlanta get in this one early: these matchups are scrappy. There were some almost-fights in this game earlier this year at the Spectrum Center. If they start slow, the Hawks could keep this close until the very end. Hornets are ultimately too much and get their ninth with in a row— one short of tying the all-time record of consecutive wins by a Charlotte basketball team. Bring on Detroit.

