NBA Analyst Reveals Grade for Charlotte Hornets' Trade Deadline Activity

The Charlotte Hornets made four trades at the deadline, and for the most part, they were all done in service of improving the current roster as they continue surging. Hours after the deadline passed, the Hornets went into Houston and won their eighth straight.

They traded Mason Plumlee for Ousmane Dieng and a second-round pick. Then, they traded Collin Sexton, Dieng, and three second-round picks for Coby White and Mike Conley (who has since been waived).

After, they traded cash for Tyus Jones and two second-round picks before flipping Jones for Malaki Branham and a trade exception. They also traded a protected second-round pick for Xavier Tillman and cash.

How did they do? Not too bad, by all accounts. Bleacher Report insider Greg Swartz gave the team a B for their activity, and it's hard to disagree. It was a good deadline, but it wasn't quite perfect.

Understandably, Swartz honed in on the blockbuster: Coby White. "White is an unrestricted free agent this summer, so he'll get a few months in Charlotte before both sides decide if they want to commit to one another or not. After a disappointing start to his career, White has blossomed the past three seasons by averaging 19.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists for the Chicago Bulls," he wrote.

Swartz cited the need to fix the point guard situation behind LaMelo Ball, noting that the Hornets are in the 99th percentile dropoff when Ball sits on the bench, which he has to do more because of his injury issues.

"The starting lineup is already full, so we'll see how White performs as a super sixth man. Getting him without giving up a first-round pick was good work by Charlotte," he said.

It was a good deal for the Hornets, and if it were down to that deal alone, a B grade might not be high enough. However, while getting some financial help and picks back up in the other deals is good, moving on from Tyus Jones might not be.

He would've been excellent as a third point guard and would've prevented Tre Mann (-15.6 on/off split) from having to run the offense sometimes. Mann is still young, but he's been awful this year, and Jones would've been a key upgrade.

The trade exception is nice, but keeping Jones probably would've been wiser. Nevertheless, it was another good deadline for Jeff Peterson.

