Hornets Win Four Straight Games for the First Time Since February 2022

Coming off their first three-game win streak since January 2025, the Charlotte Hornets were set to take on a Memphis Grizzlies team who had lost four of their last five games.

It's a different Grizzlies team from just a few years ago, as star Ja Morant would miss the matchup.

The Hornets would be without just Mason Plumlee, and were looking to win four straight for the first time since February 10-22, 2024.

The game can be summed up by the difference between the starting and bench groups. Every member of the starting five finished above a +23, with LaMelo Ball leading the way at a +33. As for the bench, all seven players had a negative plus minus, with four of them being in negative double-digits.

Brandon Miller's breakout has continued, as the third-year wing recorded 26 points, a rebound, 3 assists, shot 52.9% from the floor, 50% from three, and was a +31 in the victory.

He was not the only Hornet who has continued to have a breakout, as it was a big night for center Moussa Diabaté. The Moose recorded 18 points, 20 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal, a block, and was a +30.

Oh, and he hit his first three-pointer as a Hornet.

His breakout season has been a sensation to watch, and his eight rebounds are just further proof of how he continues to be one of the league's best rebounders.

As said before, the matchup between the two squads was a starters versus bench game for the Hornets. The Hornets starting five of LaMelo Ball/Brandon Miller/Kon Knueppel/Miles Bridges/Moussa Diabaté has been one of the best lineups in the entire NBA this season, posting a +24.3 net rating in 146 total minutes together.

With the112-97 victory over the Grizzlies, they are now 10-1 with that starting lineup together.

The way the Hornets have been playing recently, it's tough to imagine any team wanting to face them. They are 9-6 since 2026 started, with the league's #1 net rating, the #2 offensive rating, and #6 defensive rating.

They continue to dominate teams, and continue to move up into the standings.

