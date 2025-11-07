How to watch Hornets vs. Heat: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
It's not even 10 games into the season, and the Charlotte Hornets are getting set for their second game against the Miami Heat in South Beach. The Hornets enter this one losers in four of their last five, while the Heat have dropped three of their last five.
Game Information
Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (3-5) vs. Miami Heat (4-4)
Date/Time: Friday, November 7th, 8 p.m. EST
Where: Miami, FL — Kaseya Center (19,600)
TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry
Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
92.7 FM WFNZ - Charlotte, NC
1590 AM WCSL - Cherryville, NC
1390 AM WOHS - Shelby, NC
1450 AM WGNC - Gastonia, NC
1470 AM WWBG - Greensboro, NC
107.5 FM/1570 AM WECU - Greenville, NC
107.5 FM/1490 AM WWNB - New Bern, NC
107.5 FM/1050 AM WLON - Lincolnton, NC
630 AM WMFD - Wilmington, NC
Recent history between the Hornets and Heat
With their win over Charlotte a little over a week ago, the Miami Heat have now won eight of the last ten matchups in this series. Defensively, Charles Lee's squad was all out of sorts from the moment the ball was thrown into the air, allowing 76 points in the first half and 144 for the game. Miami shot 54% from the field in addition to drilling 20 shots from three-point range.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Miami enters this game as just a five-point favorite, which is a little surprising, given how the Hornets have played the last two weeks, including a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, which gave them their first win of the year. LaMelo Ball (ankle) has missed the last two games and is listed as questionable for tonight's game. If he's unable to go, the Hornets are really going to be up against it. The over/under for this one is currently sitting at 239.5.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
- TRENDING STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
How the Hornets can beat the Heat this time around
Predicting the Hornets' upcoming brutal five-game stretch
LaMelo Ball's trade value has seemingly surged - Should the Hornets cash in?
Charles Lee's offensive adjustment that could lead to a Hornets upset over the Heat in Miami