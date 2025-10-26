How to watch Hornets vs. Wizards: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
Right back at it! This evening, the Charlotte Hornets will look to get back in the win column as they meet up with division rival Washington Wizards for the first time this season in D.C.
Game Information
Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (1-1) vs. Washington Wizards (1-1)
Date/Time: Sunday, October 26th, 6 p.m. EST
Where: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena (20,356)
TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry
Recent history between the Hornets and Wizards
Charlotte was swept in the four-game series last year by Washington and also lost the final matchup of the 2023-24 season. The Hornets' last win over the Wizards came in November of 2023, when LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges combined to score 67 points. Historically speaking, though, the Hornets do hold a slight 71-65 edge.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
The Hornets are currently 2.5-point underdogs, and you have to wonder how much of the line is influenced by the uncertainty surrounding Brandon Miller, who exited last night's game in Philadelphia with a shoulder injury. Considering how early it is in the season, it wouldn't surprise anyone if the Hornets held him out of this contest just out of precaution. A couple of nights ago, the Wizards stunned the Dallas Mavericks, thanks to a huge performance from Kyshawn George, who scored 34 points, hitting 7/9 shots from beyond three-point range. The over/under for this one is sitting at 238.5, so the sportsbooks are expecting a great deal of offense.
