Knicks Open the Door for Charlotte by Resting Several Top Players for the Season Finale

The Charlotte Hornets have an opportunity to host the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday if they are able to take care of business against the New York Knicks later this evening.

The good news? The Knicks are locked into the No. 3 seed, so they will take advantage of their secured spot by resting several of their starters and key bench pieces. Last night, the team officially ruled out OG Anunoby (Left Ankle), Jalen Brunson (Right Ankle), Josh Hart (Right Ankle), Tyler Kolek (Right Oblique), Mitchell Robinson (Left Ankle), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Elbow).

This leaves the Knicks with ten players: G Miles McBride, G Jose Alvarado, G Landry Shamet, G Jordan Clarkson, F Mikal Bridges, F Pacome Dadiet, F Jeremy Sochan, F Mohamed Diawara, C Ariel Hukporti, and C Trey Jemison III.

As for the Hornets, they will likely have the full boat healthy, with Coby White being the only one listed on the injury report, who is probable with right calf soreness.

The last time these two met...

Mar 26, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) reacts after a score against the New York Knicks during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

On March 26th, the Bugs beat the Knicks in Uptown by a 114-103 score. Despite turning the ball over 17 times, the Hornets led for the majority of the night and at one point saw their lead grow to as much as 21.

Moussa Diabaté was fantastic in that game defensively, limiting Karl-Anthony Towns to just 13 points and three rebounds on 5/8 shooting. He was, however, the only Hornets starter who didn't reach double figures as Kon Knuppel led the way with 26, LaMelo Ball (22), Brandon Miller (21), and Miles Bridges, who chipped in 17.

Only 27 points from that game will be from guys who will be available tonight for the Knicks: Mikal Bridges, Jordan Clarkson, and Mohamed Diawara.

If the Hornets somehow happen to lose this game, they can still end up serving as the host to Miami if they get some help from the Atlanta Hawks. If Atlanta beats Miami tonight, the Hornets' result vs. New York won't matter.

The Hornets and Knicks are slated to tip things off at 6 p.m. ET. You can view the game on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast or tune into Sam Farber's call on Sports Radio WFNZ. The Heat and Hawks will also tip things off at 6 p.m. in South Beach.

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