The Charlotte Hornets May be Getting Closer, but They Are Not Close Enough Yet

A little over two months ago, the red-hot Charlotte Hornets faced off against the New York Knicks in a nationally-televised game at Spectrum Center. It was one of Charlotte's biggest games of the season: the Hornets had won six of their last seven, and were seeking their first playoff appearance in a decade, and New York won seven straight, gearing up to potentially make a run to the NBA Finals.

The Hornets stayed red-hot, grabbing nearly twenty more rebounds than the Knicks, hitting more threes, putting up more assists, and eventually securing a 114-103 victory that had Hornets fans thrilled over what could come with their team in the coming weeks.

It's been two months since the matchup. The Hornets did not end up making the playoffs, falling in the Play-In Tournament to the Orlando Magic, coming just one game short of their first appearance since 2016. Meanwhile, the Knicks went 12-2 in the Eastern Conference, sweeping their final two series, and won game one of the NBA Finals over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Just two months ago, it wasn't difficult to imagine the Hornets meeting the Knicks in the postseason. Today, New York is three wins away from an NBA championship, while Charlotte is entering another pivotal offseason. The gap between becoming a playoff team and becoming a title contender remains significant, and the decisions the Hornets make this summer could determine how quickly they close it.

Headed into the 2026-27 NBA season, there are two options in front of the Hornets. The first, they can continue to follow the process that President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson has laid out, and reach organizational milestones until he deems they are ready to compete for a title. The second, they can make a "win-now" move, and deal for a player who can help them compete in the Eastern Conference now.

Over the years, we have seen teams continually appear to be on the "rise", and one wrong move sends them back into a rebuild.

One of the most popular examples of recent years is when the Atlanta Hawks dealt for Dejounte Murray in 2022. Atlanta believed that adding a second star alongside Young would accelerate their rise in the Eastern Conference. Instead, the pairing never worked, and both stars ended up being dealt as the Hawks began another rebuild.

If Charlotte chooses this agressive route, the area they will almost certainly address is the center position.

Though they recently guaranteed the contract of Moussa Diabaté, the young center profiles out at the moment to be better in the long-term as a backup, not the starter on a championship team.

So, the Hornets will likely be on the market this offseason for a center if they decide to make that "win-now" move. One team that could offer a big man for the Hornets is the Cleveland Cavaliers, who suffered a disappointing exit in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Cavs have both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, and the team could move on from one of their two former All-Star centers to prioritize wing play, which was a clear lack during the postseason as they struggled against players such as Scottie Barnes, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby.

Any large move the Hornets make this offseason is extremely risky. They showed signs of turning into an Eastern Conference playoff team for years to come during the second half of the season, and Peterson's methods have clearly worked so far. They could continue to trust the process, but in turn it could mean another one to two years of late lottery, low playoff seeding until they take off into a true contender.

The temptation to accelerate the rebuild will always linger in the back of the minds of every front office member. Charlotte has the young core, momentum, and is part of an Eastern Conference that is more open than it has been in years. For Peterson, the challenge is not just making the Hornets better, but building a team capable of championships. Whatever that means, either patience or a blockbuster trade, will define the next era of Hornets basketball.

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