LeBron-less Lakers' third quarter avalanche leads to victory over Hornets

Facing a team without your star players is always difficult.

Facing Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves without your stars? Well...

The Charlotte Hornets took on the Los Angeles Lakers in their tenth game of the season on Monday night, with the Hornets still missing Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball.

Despite missing the two, the Hornets got off to a hot start, recording 40 first quarter points. They were led by rookie Kon Knueppel and Miles Bridges, who combined for 25 of the 40 points that quarter.

The Buzz continued to control the tempo of the game in the second quarter and had a chance to go into halftime with a lead. With 34.0 to go in the second quarter, the Hornets led 63-60, pending two free throws from Austin Reaves.

Reaves went 0/2 at the line, but an offensive rebound from Rui Hachimura led to a Luka Doncic three to tie the game up. With about 25 seconds on the clock, the Hornets had another chance to at least look for the last shot.

Miles Bridges forced up a tough shot, and it led to an easy fast-break bucket from Austin Reaves. With that, the Hornets trailed 65-63 headed into halftime after leading 63-60 with 30 seconds to go.

The third quarter is where the Hornets fell apart.

Charlotte recorded 15 points in the third quarter, allowing 31 to the Lakers. After the two missed free throws from Reaves, the Lakers put together a 36-15 run, which pushed their lead to 18 headed into the fourth quarter.

Luka Doncic and Rui Hachimura combined for 23 points in the third quarter, more than the entire Hornets roster combined during that timeframe. Without their top two scorers, the Hornets looked lost on offense. Although the time put a nice run together in the fourth quarter that cut the lead to single-digits, they end up falling 121-111.

They've now lost three straight, and will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Kon Knueppel

It was another tremendous performance from Kon Knueppel. who was nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week this past week. Kon recorded 19 points, 10 rebounds, and a career-high 9 assists.

He has continued to make the case to be the early Rookie of the Year, and is only starting to scratch the surface with his potential.

