Injury-riddled Hornets return to Charlotte for matchup with Doncic and the Lakers
The Charlotte Hornets enter tonight's matchup against the Lakers on a two-game losing streak, mostly recently falling 126-108 in an NBA Cup matchup to the Miami Heat. Rookie Kon Knueppel put together his first career 30-point game in the loss, also chipping in eight rebounds and three assists in the loss.
In the three games played since LaMelo Ball’s injury, the Hornets shooting has slipped. Marks of 44.6% from the field and 34.2% from three without Ball are noticeable drops from 47.9% and 38.1% seen over the first six games when Ball was healthy.
The Lakers enter the matchup on the heels of a 122-102 loss to the Hawks in Atlanta. Luka Doncic paced the team with 22 points, while Jared Vanderbilt chipped in a 18-rebound double-double.
Prior to the loss, the Lakers had won five-straight games. Even without superstar LeBron James, the team was able to put together a 119.9 offensive rating over the stretch, topping last season’s rating of 115.0.
Austin Reaves’s leap has been a key ingredient to the Lakers success this season with his 31.1 points per game. That mark -- the fourth-highest in the NBA -- is eclipsed only by two former MVPS in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as Tyrese Maxey.
Key Matchup - Luka Doncic vs Inexperience
The eighth-year pro Doncic has been a premier scoring threat and facilitator since he stepped into the league. Over 456 career games, the Slovenian guard has averaged 28.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists on 46.8/34.9/75.2 shooting splits.
On the other side, the rookie trio of Kon Knueppel, Sion James, and Ryan Kalkbrenner combine for just 757 career minutes played. With the way the Hornets schedule has worked out so far, Doncic is the first truly healthy superstar these rookies will face in their young careers.
Mitigating damage from a player with the size, patience, and talent that Doncic posesses is a tall task for any player, much less players still getting their feet wet.
Players aren’t able to simply hone in on Doncic either due to how proficient he is in enabling his teammates. Focus and vigilance on all levels of defense will without a doubt be tested tonight, particularly with so many injuries elsewhere on the roster.
INJURY REPORT
Hornets: OUT Brandon Miller (Shoulder), Josh Green (Shoulder), Grant Williams (Knee), LaMelo Ball (Ankle), Collin Sexton (Neck) ; QUESTIONABLE Miles Bridges (Back)
Lakers: OUT - LeBron James (Sciatica), Adou Thiero (Knee), Gabe Vincent (Ankle) QUESTIONABLE Austin Reaves (Groin)
Projected starting lineups
Positions
Charlotte Hornets
Los Angeles Lakers
Point Guard
Tre Mann
Luka Doncic
Shooting Guard
Sion James
Austin Reaves
Small Forward
Kon Knueppel
Marcus Smart
Power Forward
Miles Bridges
Rui Hachimura
Center
Ryan Kalkbrenner
Deandre Ayton
