Hornets reveal starting lineup for Monday night clash with Los Angeles Lakers

Taking a look at the first five on the floor for the Charlotte Hornets.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) grabs a rebound against the Washington Wizards during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets are just minutes away from throwing the ball up in the air against the Los Angeles Lakers, hoping to get back in the win column for the first time in over a week. L.A., on the other hand, had its five-game winning streak snapped on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Moments ago, the Hornets revealed their starting lineup for tonight's game.

Collin Sexton

Sexton will step into LaMelo Ball's place tonight instead of Tre Mann, who is fresh off a rough shooting night against Miami, going just 7/24 from the field. So far this season, Sexton is averaging north of 16 points per game, 5.3 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Sion James

James has been phenomenal on the defensive end of the floor, but has been surprisingly good shooting the three-ball, connecting on 60% of his attempts.

Kon Knueppel

The fourth overall pick stepped up and delivered a huge 30-point performance in the team's last time out, helping make up for the absence of LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton. With Ball still on the shelf, Charlotte will need Knueppel to chip in another 20+ point night to have a shot at taking down the Lakers.

Miles Bridges

Bridges was initially listed as questionable on the Hornets' injury report with back spasms, but has since been upgraded to probable and then, of course, available. Offensive efficiency has been an issue for him early on this season, shooting just 40% from the floor.

Ryan Kalkbrenner

The rookie continues to shine, particularly on the defensive end of the floor, where he is averaging 2.6 blocks per game. The Hornets haven't had this type of paint presence in a long, long time, and while he still needs to get stronger to handle some of the physicality underneath, he's at least making people think twice when they are about to drive it to the rim.

The Hornets and Lakers will get things started at 7 p.m. ET. You can stream the action live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

