Odds, key players, and how to watch the Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors

In just a few hours, the darling of the NBA... well, maybe just here of late, the Charlotte Hornets, will take the floor against the Toronto Raptors.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (13-23) vs. Toronto Raptors (22-15)

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 7th, 7 p.m. EST

Where: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center (19,444)

TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry

Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

92.7 FM WFNZ - Charlotte, NC

1590 AM WCSL - Cherryville, NC

1390 AM WOHS - Shelby, NC

1450 AM WGNC - Gastonia, NC

1470 AM WWBG - Greensboro, NC

107.5 FM/1570 AM WECU - Greenville, NC

107.5 FM/1490 AM WWNB - New Bern, NC

107.5 FM/1050 AM WLON - Lincolnton, NC

630 AM WMFD - Wilmington, NC

Players to watch

Brandon Ingram (TOR): I'll take the low-hanging fruit here in Ingram. I don't always go with the opposing team's leading scorer, but tonight I am. In the first two meetings between these two, Ingram was his usual self, scoring 27 and 22. Last time out, however, he was held in check, finishing the night with just seven points on 3/13 shooting in 29 minutes. I don't expect the Hornets to hold him to single digits again, but preventing a 20+ point night would go a long way in trying to keep the winning streak alive.

Moussa Diabate (CHA): This is a first, giving Moussa some shine here. Jakob Poeltl will miss tonight's game, so instead, he'll have a much more manageable matchup against the 6'9" Sandro Mamukelashvili. I'm not looking for some random 15-20 point night from the Moose, but maybe he can reach that total on the boards.

After crushing the defending champs, the Hornets are starting to get some respect. As of this writing, they are just 1.5-point underdogs at home against a team that is seven games over .500. I call that improvement. The over/under is 230.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Can the Hornets keep it rolling? Score predictions for tonight's matchup vs. Toronto

Did Grant Williams just tease a possible return to game action?

ESPN insider is buying into what the Hornets front office is building in Charlotte

One Hornets lineup is quietly dominating the NBA and should be locked in as the starters