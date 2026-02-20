Rockets Get Payback, Defeat Hornets in Down-to-the-Wire Finish in Charlotte

In the first game out of the All-Star break, the Charlotte Hornets fell to the Houston Rockets, 105-101, splitting the two-game season series. The loss drops the Bugs to 26-30 on the season, which means they will swap places once again with the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference standings as they pulled out a quality win on the road, taking down the 76ers.

It was one of those special nights for Kevin Durant, who went for 35 on an insanely efficient 14/20 night from the field. The Hornets did a good job of running him off the three-point line, but he just carved them up in the mid-range all night long, regardless of who was on him.

Charlotte jumped out to a strong start and led by as many as 11 before the Rockets tightened things up defensively in the second quarter, creating an 18-4 run at the end of the half.

Best of the Night: Grant Williams

The Hornets needed Grant to give some quality minutes in an expanded role, especially with not much depth behind him. Boy, oh, boy, did he deliver, starting in place of the suspended Miles Bridges for the second straight game. Williams actually led the Hornets in scoring with 20 points, seeing 7/10 shots go through, ringing the bell on 4/5 attempts from downtown. He was incredible on the glass, coming within just one board of a double-double and doing most of his work on the offensive end (9 OREB), keeping several possessions alive. If he can replicate that production tomorrow night and in the matchup with Washington, they'll have a chance to get back in the win column before Bridges makes his return.

Worst of the Night: Interior defense

Down Bridges and Moussa Diabaté, it's reasonable to think that the Hornets are going to have a tough time protecting the paint. While some of that was on the frontcourt, I also place some of the blame on the guards and wings, who had virtually no answer for Durant. He got to his spot and made shot after shot. Even when he was swarmed with a double-team, it led to a basket, with help-side defense being a bit late.

Up Next:

The Hornets will be back at it tomorrow night inside Spectrum Center, playing host to the Cleveland Cavaliers (35-21). Tip-off is slated for approximately 7:10 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.