Score Predictions: Can Charlotte End Two-Game Losing Streak to Indiana?

The Charlotte Hornets (28-31) look to continue their winning ways against the Indiana Pacers (15-44) tonight in Indianapolis at 7:00 PM.

The Hornets broke an all-time franchise record by extending their active road-game winning streak to eight games after beating the Chicago Bulls. Before heading back home for a matchup with the Portland Trailblazers in the Spectrum Center, the Hornets now have the opportunity to extend that active all-time streak to nine.

Following Charlotte's win against Chicago, the Miami Heat lost, but Charlotte still remains four games back of the Orlando Magic in seventh place and four and a half back of the Philadelphia 76ers in sixth.

How does our Charlotte Hornets on SI staff see tonight's game versus the last-in-the-east Pacers playing out?:

Owen Watterson: Hornets 114, Pacers 101

Charlotte hasn’t fared well against Indiana like most teams in the NBA this season– 0-2 so far against the Tyrese Haliburton-less Pacers.

Surely Charlotte is due. Right?

…… right?

The Hornets have won two in a row and are now operating seamlessly again with Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté back in the lineup. Charlotte exploded for 44 fourth-quarter points in the team’s first game back against Chicago. Charlotte stays on a roll offensively tonight and beats another team in Indiana, who, like Chicago, Charlotte is unquestionably better than.

Zachary Roberts: Hornets 119, Pacers 110

The Pacers have already beaten the Hornets twice, and even though the Hornets are in good shape now, they can't overlook this team. That said, the Hornets showed what it looks like when they face a bad team that's trending down when they manhandled the Bulls after a rough start. I don't expect the Pacers to be as sloppy and get run out of the building, but the Hornets should handle this one fairly comfortably.

Albert Böttcher: Hornets 117, Pacers 112

Indiana seems like easy pickings on the surface, but I think that's not actually the case. First of all, they are a much better home (10-20 record) than away (5-24) team. Second, they could get back a much-needed wing presence in Obi Toppin, who has missed almost all of this season but is questionable for tonight.

And finally, the Pacers allow the second-lowest three-point percentage in the NBA. Since the Hornets are so reliant on their shooting from deep, that's a bad matchup, and in the first two meetings of the season, they've only hit 32.6% against Indiana. I'm still hopeful the difference in individual quality will be enough for a win here, but I'm not sure.