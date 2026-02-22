Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards

After losing two tough down-to-the-wire contests at home coming out of the All-Star break, the Charlotte Hornets are probably happy to get away from home for a little bit, especially with how well they've performed on the road this season.

Today, they'll have a crack at going for a four-game sweep of the Washington Wizards, who gave them a scare in Uptown a few weeks ago. This will also be the final game the Bugs will be without Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté.

Can the Hornets get back on track and break out the brooms? Here is what our staff sees happening.

Zach Roberts: Hornets 117, Wizards 106

To Adam Silver’s chagrin, the Wizards are trying to lose and they're doing a good job of it. They are also quite injured, and whether or not Coby White plays, the Hornets are in better shape. The lack of depth that has cost Charlotte of late will keep this on closer than it should be, but after some days off to reset, the Hornets will end the Bridges/Diabaté suspensions with a win and split the four games they missed.

Ian Black: Hornets 122, Wizards 112

The Hornets' trio of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel is simply much stronger than the lineup the Wizards are able to put together tonight. After being swept in the season series last season, the Hornets should be primed to get back on track and finish a season series sweep of their own.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 114, Wizards 109

Washington gave the Hornets a scare the last time these two faced, thanks to hitting an absurd 19 threes. They've won two in a row coming into this one, albeit against the Pacers, and the Hornets have dropped a couple of tough ones at home. The absence of Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté is hurting this team. Even in a game like this, where they should win comfortably, there could be some moments of brutal basketball due to the lack of depth. Hornets win and get the sweep, but it's another nail-biter.

Austin Leake: Hornets 120, Wizards 102

This feels like a rebound game for the Hornets, who have lost the last two games in the last couple of minutes. Look for Brandon Miller to have a much more efficient game than he's had as of late and for LaMelo Ball to have a solid floor game.