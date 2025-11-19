Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers

Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets will look to get back on track and will have a great opportunity to do so as they face the 1-14 Indiana Pacers.

Here are our picks for tonight's game.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 126, Pacers 108

The Pacers have not only been losing games, but they’ve been getting blown out, and a large part of that is due to their suspect defense. I fully expect Charlotte to take control of this one early by pushing the tempo, knocking down shots, and having good ball movement Hornets win this one pretty comfortably.

Zach Roberts: Hornets 119, Pacers 109

The Pacers are one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, and the Hornets have typically beaten those sorts of teams this year. LaMelo Ball is playing, and while Brandon Miller isn't back yet, that should give the Hornets more than enough firepower to take down a pretty bad opponent.

Ryan Stano: Pacers 104, Hornets 98

Indiana has been ravaged by injuries, but they finally have Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, and T.J. McConnell back. Charlotte's defense has been anything but a lockdown one, and LaMelo Ball will have a rough time being guarded by Nembhard. Indiana showed life in the fourth quarter against the Pistons, and the Hornets have issues closing games.

Colin Keane: Hornets 110, Pacers 102

Charlotte's quartet of Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges, LaMelo Ball, and Collin Sexton accounted for nearly 77 percent of the team's points against the Raptors on Monday. As the Hornets look to avenge that loss and snap a three-game skid, look for these four guys to be too much for Indiana's depleted roster to handle.

The Hornets and Pacers will tip things off at 7 p.m. ET, and you can stream the action live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

