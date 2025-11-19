Two-minute report shows how Hornets got screwed vs. Raptors

The Charlotte Hornets had a chance for a clutch win against Toronto that could have sent a message. It would have given them a fleeting moment of joy in what is quickly turning into a season of misery.

RJ Barrett hit the game-winning shot, while Miles Bridges failed to tie the game on the subsequent possession, and it all resulted in another disappointing loss for the group in Charlotte.

What really twisted the knife was the two-minute report. It's a shot that never should have happened if the officials had done their jobs properly.

Referees screw the Hornets against the Raptors

According to the two-minute report, Ingram stepped out of bounds before passing the ball to Barrett, meaning that the play should never have counted.

Giving Charlotte the ball in that scenario would have guaranteed an outcome of at least overtime. Instead, the Hornets lost in regulation, suffocating any chances to ascend up the standings.

Charlotte is stuck in 12th in the Eastern Conference standings because of that loss. Not only would that loss have given them confidence that things are turning around, but it would have signaled that the lineup decisions Charles Lee is making are right.

Offseason moves that looked smart have suddenly spawned questions about clutchness and true veteran leadership when games get tight.

The Charlotte Hornets need to play better to avoid close games

Had the Hornets played better, the game wouldn't have been close enough to be decided by the officials in such a critical way. Taking control of the game earlier would have prevented this entire situation.

That comes down to LaMelo Ball and his ability, or lack thereof, to control the game with his pace and passing. Ball has to learn how to control the game by dictating the pace at which the game needs to be played.

At this point in his career, Charlotte was hoping to see strides in that area by now. Ball has yet to take that leap, and it's fair to wonder if it will ever come.

Until that is remedied, the Hornets will continue to toil away in the doldrums of the mummified Eastern Conference.

