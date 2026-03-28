Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Charlotte Hornets can continue to climb up the standings with a win tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers while also inching closer to a top-six seed.

Here is how our staff sees this one playing out.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 118, 76ers 109

Much like the Knicks, the Sixers have taken advantage of the lighter portion of their schedule of late, but have not fared well against competitive teams. They've lost seven straight against teams with a winning record, last beating a team above .500 on February 26th against Miami. Charlotte is rolling right now and is playing a much more consistent brand of basketball on both ends of the floor. On Wednesday night, the Sixers allowed 137 to Chicago.

Zach Roberts: Hornets 122, 76ers 110

The Hornets shocked me with a big, fairly sizable win over the Knicks last time out. They're rolling (again). The 76ers can be a tough matchup, but that really hasn't mattered to Charlotte. The 6ers are also a little banged up, and Tyrese Maxey may not play. The Hornets have a back-to-back with a well-rested Celtics team, plus Jayson Tatum, who's out for revenge, and for once, I think they'll look ahead and see that they've got a tough matchup ahead, likely without Coby White or Grant Williams, so they'll take care of business and tie the 76ers in the standings.

Owen Watterson: Hornets 111, 76ers 107

I've seen too many Joel Embiid master-class performances (who's expected to play tonight) to feel as comfortable as the Hornets themselves have looked the past few weeks. Charlotte has made the double-digit win a common theme of late during their active five-game winning streak. Even in important playoff seeding games like the last versus NYK, who is fighting for the second seed and had been on a seven-game win streak.

The Hornets can show the East they aren't messing around once more tonight. There's no use in doubting the Buzz anymore. There are no more "prove it" games. The Hornets have proved they belong.

Now, with the Philly tiebreaker just in sight and the toughest run of the Hornets' schedule not slowing down, they need to go and take it. Embiid is talented enough to keep it close against a Charlotte team whose backup is a rookie, but the Hornets are too overwhelming offensively. The Sixers lose in a close one tonight as the Hornets look to remain undefeated on their current seven-game home stand.

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