Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors

The Charlotte Hornets are trying to go streaking.

After upsetting the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in their final NBA Cup game of the 2025 season, the Hornets are preparing to take on the Toronto Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back. The two teams faced off earlier this season in a hotly contested showdown that ended with Toronto squeaking out a 110-108 victory that came down to the final possession.

In order for Charlotte to reverse their fortunes, it's going to take an all-around effort on both ends. The Raptors can catch opposing teams by surprise with their transition-heavy attack, and the Hornets desparately need to buckle down and keep Toronto's high-flying attack grounded.

Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes, and Brandon Ingram get the headlines for Toronto, but the Raps as a whole are deep, scorching hot, and well-rested. Tonight will be a tough one for the Hornets.

Our staff's predictions are below.

Austin Leake: Hornets 118 Raptors 108

It’s been tough sledding for the Hornets as of late, but they finally broke the losing slide last night versus Chicago. With Miller and Ball playing in the second game of a back-to-back, I expect the Hornets to pull this one out and end the Raptors' winning streak.

Schuyler Callihan: Raptors 120 Hornets 108

Charlotte got back in the win column on Friday night, but now faces a surging Raptors team that's won nine straight on the heels of two strong defensive outings. I'm not ready to believe the Hornets have turned the corner after just one night. Consistency is the next step. Give me the Raptors pulling away early in the fourth quarter.

Owen O'Connor: Hornets 122 Raptors 117

Brandon Miller did not play the last time these two teams faced off, and LaMelo Ball ultimately shot 6/19 in a two point win for the Raptors. The loss of RJ Barrett for Toronto is much more important than people realize, and the Hornets will continue to build off of last night’s victory.

Zach Roberts: Raptors 117 Hornets 100

I’m not being fooled by last night’s win, especially not with another good team on deck on a back-to-back. If LaMelo Ball plays, they can keep it close, but if he rests, then this could be a laugher.

Matt Alquiza: Raptors 112 Hornets 103

I implored the Hornets' faithful to not sleep on the Raptors when these teams squared off a few weeks ago, and I'm going to do the same ahead of the rematch. Toronto is a deep, well-rounded squad that is custom-built to give Charlotte fits.

They're big, physical, and fast; a trio of high-level traits that the Hornets are likely to struggle with. Give me Toronto with ease, even with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller in the lineup.

