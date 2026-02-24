There's a lot more on the line for the Charlotte Hornets (27-31) than just a two-game winning streak when they play on the road against the Chicago Bulls (24-34).

They're looking to continue their winning pace, despite going 2-2 over their four games without Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté; Charlotte gets both of its two front-court starters back tonight for the first time since the pre-All-Star break.

How do a few members of our Charlotte Hornets On SI Staff see tonight's 8:00 PM EST vs Chicago shaking out?:

Owen Watterson: Hornets 132, Bulls 106

Charlotte gets to relish in the return of two starters in Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté tonight against Chicago. Maybe more importantly, Coby White is “Probable” on the injury report for the first time since Charlotte traded for him at the beginning of February.

Not only did Chicago sell White at the deadline— they sold C Nikola Vucevic, and more. They're tanking, and it's not particularly hidden. The Hornets could run away with this one big, and I believe they will from the beginning. I know Diabaté and Bridges are rearing to go, but they're also rested, too. Charlotte wins and also extends their road winning streak to eight games. This would break the Hornets' all-time franchise record for a road winning streak.

Zachary Roberts: Hornets 121, Bulls 109

The Bulls are reeling lately, and the trade deadline helped them transition to a team aiming for the future instead of the current Play-In. That’s good news for the Hornets, who are looking to make and perhaps even get out of the Play-In finally. The Hornets get Coby White (revenge game), Moussa Diabate, and Miles Bridges back. This could've been a win even without those three, but their return makes this one the Hornets should have little trouble in.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 128, Bulls 110

For the first time in a long time, we'll finally get to see the Hornets at full strength with the return of Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté, along with the highly anticipated debut of Coby White. I typically don't have high expectations for a player in his first-ever game with a new team, especially when coming off an injury, but I'm making an exception tonight. Coby gets a crack at his old team, and I have that gut feeling that we're going to be in for a treat with his shotmaking ability, having everyone thinking crazy things after one game of the entire squad together. Hornets roll behind a 20+ point night from White.