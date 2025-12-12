Score predictions for the Charlotte Hornets' matchup with the Chicago Bulls

It seems like it's been forever since the Charlotte Hornets played a game, and well, that's because it has been. Sunday's loss to the Denver Nuggets was the last time they took the floor, and tonight, they'll end the longest game drought of the season with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Here are our picks for tonight's game.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 115, Bulls 111

Chicago enters this one on a seven-game losing streak, which includes a pair of losses to the Indiana Pacers, the Nets, the Pelicans, and these very Hornets. Defensively, they're Swiss cheese right now. I don't expect this to be an up-and-down game and instead, more of an efficient, low-turnover night for the Bugs. Although the Hornets aren't at full strength, they should be able to get back in the win column for the fourth time in their last seven games.

Zachary Roberts: Bulls 111, Hornets 108

The Bulls are absolutely reeling, but there's no reason to think an inferior Hornets squad is going to get the best of them, especially without Moussa Diabate, LaMelo Ball, and Tre Mann. Josh Green will be limited in his return, and this has all the makings of a tough loss.

Matt Alquiza: Hornets 108, Bulls 103

Charlotte is a better basketball team than Chicago right now. Over the last two weeks, the Hornets sport a +1.0 net rating while the Bulls are floundering at -10.4. The Hornets are missing a number of key contributors for tonight, but they should still be able to pull out a win on the backs of Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, and Miles Bridges.

Albert Bottcher: Bulls 122, Hornets 114

I have a bad feeling about this one. I doubt that the Hornets can hang offensively without LaMelo, while the Bulls are due for a good shooting night. Hopefully, Josh Green can inject some defensive intensity into this group, but I won't believe that until I see it.

The Hornets and Bulls are slated to tip the action off at approximately 7:10 p.m. ET. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

