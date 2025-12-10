LaMelo Ball's value to Hornets called into question, but trade also feels unlikely

This was supposed to be the season that Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball stayed healthy, produced, and silenced his loudest critics. Sadly, that hasn't happened.

Through Charlotte's 24 games, LaMelo has already missed eight of them, and while his 19.4 points, 8.5 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per contest look decent enough, his shooting splits from the field and from three do not: 38.6 percent and 28.5 percent, respectively.

If trading LaMelo was already an active discussion entering this season, the emergence of Kon Knueppel as a legitimate star -- paired with Melo's disappointing start -- has only strengthened the viability of such a discussion.

A LaMelo trade is tricky, though, because his market is far from robust. No one really wants to take on a player who is constantly injured, and there have always been concerns about whether or not Melo -- even when healthy -- ultimately contributes to winning.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons and Rob Mahoney recently talked about this LaMelo stuff during a new episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Bill Simmons, Rob Mahoney discuss LaMelo Ball's trade value

🎙️ @BillSimmons: "I love Charlotte, by the way. Keep doing what you're doing, Charlotte."



"I just really enjoy when they have all their guys. Brandon Miller is one of those guys—if you catch him on the right night, this guy might make five All-NBA teams." pic.twitter.com/ItwT2scNqR — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) December 10, 2025

"I love watching Charlotte," Simmons said. "I just really enjoy when they have all their guys ... it's weird (that) the weak part of their team is LaMelo. Not knowing what you're getting from him game to game, and then even when he plays, they like defer to him too much."

Mahoney added that LaMelo's trade suitors can probably be described as "a very select group of front offices at this point" due to Ball's injury history, exterior doubts about his capacity to win, and difficult 2025-26 season thus far.

LaMelo Ball to the Clippers?

Simmons then suggested a potential LaMelo-James Harden swap between the Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers, but Mahoney accurately pointed out that such a trade wouldn't do much for Charlotte.

LaMelo's father, LaVar Ball, made waves on socials last year when he expressed a desire to see all three of his sons play for the Clippers.

LaVar Ball wants his 3 sons to play for the Clippers 👀 pic.twitter.com/2WTuUot5S7 — ZubacSZN (@213clipset) September 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Hornets head coach Charles Lee has pushed back against all of the LaMelo trade buzz with his comments this year, suggesting at one point that Melo, Brandon Miller, and Knueppel are going to be teammates in Charlotte for many years to come.

At the end of the day, while LaMelo's fit in Charlotte suddenly looks a lot worse than in years prior, trading him right now -- while his trade value is at a low point -- simply wouldn't be a savvy move.

The Hornets aren't a winner right now, and trading Melo won't make them one in 2025-26. It's probably best to play out this season with LaMelo and see what he looks like alongside Miller and Knueppel while he rekindles his value (health provided).

