Starting Lineups for Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Is Victor Wembanyama Playing?

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to replicate their success against the San Antonio Spurs from earlier this season. Charlotte knocked off Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio in a snow-covered Spectrum Center, winning 111-106 in a game that put the Hornets squarely on the radar of the casual NBA observer.

The biggest question in terms of availability for the afternoon was the status of All-World superstar Victor Wembanyama, who is officially returning to the lineup after a one-game absence. 'The Alien' sat out San Antonio's most recent contest, a Thursday night loss against the star-studded Nuggets.

Wembanyama is playing at an MVP-level, leading the Spurs to a league-best 24-9 record in the new year with his unmatched two-way impact. His availability in Mitch Johnson's lineup will have a major impact on this game.

For Charlotte, the only players who are unavailable are Liam McNeeley and Tidjane Salaun. Both Coby White and Ryan Kalkbrenner, who were listed as probable, have been upgraded to active.

Charlotte's Starting Five

G: LaMelo Ball - For a few minutes in Sacramento, LaMelo looked like he watched Bam Adebayo's 83-point game and took it as an inspiration. He was red hot in the first quarter against the Kings before eventually cooling off and finishing the contest with 30 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

G: Kon Knueppel - Kon 'the metronome' Knueppel kept on keeping on in Charlotte's most recent game, pouring in an efficient 24 points on 13 shots in the win over Sacramento.

F: Brandon Miller - Charlotte's offense goes as Miller does, and he'll be a major key to this afternoon's tilt in San Antonio. The Spurs have a deep stable of physical, ball-hawking wings, and their style is one that has given Miller fits in recent weeks. The Hornets will rely on the third-year forward to create offense with bench-heavy units -- will he be able to deliver and lead an upset in the Lone Star State?

F: Miles Bridges - Bridges has struggled since returning from suspension, but the victory over the lowly Kings may wind up being a turning point for the veteran forward. His 26-point outing was just what the doctor ordered for a player who hasn't performed up to his usual standard of late.

C: Moussa Diabate - You have to think Diabate is hoping for another chance to slowdown his fellow Frenchman Wembanyama this afternoon. When the teams matched up in Charlotte earlier this year, Diabate stifled Wemby, putting on a defensive masterclass against a player that has run roughshod over the league this season.

San Antonio's Starting Five:

G: De'Aaron Fox - The speedy point guard has been sublime for San Antonio this season. 'Swipa' is the veteran organizer that a young Spurs team needs, proving steady, impactful two-way play from night-to-night as the heart beat of Mitch Johnson's squad.

G: Stephon Castle - Look for Castle to wreak havoc against Charlotte's ball handlers. There aren't many guards or wings who play as physical as Castle, and whoever he defends early in the contest will tell us who is at the top of San Antonio's scouting report.

F: Julian Champagnie - Champagnie is my favorite role player in basketball. He is a long-range marksman who fires away from deep without a conscience. Charlotte needs to stay attached to him the second he crosses mid court, or else he will make them pay, because he can heat up in an instant.

F: Devin Vassell - Another Spurs role player who can provide scoring in bunches. He has a funky game that is effective on all three levels of the offensive end.

C: Victor Wembanyama - Wemby needs no introduction at this point. He possesses an unmistakable ability to wreck games on both ends of the floor that nobody in the history of the world has been able to replicate. If he gets it rolling, you have no choice but to tip your cap and enjoy the show.

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