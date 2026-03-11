Starting Lineups Revealed for Hornets' Matchup with Trail Blazers

It's another late-night tip as the Charlotte Hornets (32-33) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (31-34) in the first night of a back-to-back.

Moments ago, both teams submitted their starting lineups, so let's take a look at the first group on the floor.

The Hornets' starting five

G LaMelo Ball - Over the last month or so, LaMelo has not shot it very efficiently. The Hornets are going to need him to tonight with Coby White sitting out the first half of the back-to-back.

G Kon Knueppel - The rookie was a little out of sorts on Sunday night, going 2/8 from three, so we should see a four or five made threes night tonight, right?

G Brandon Miller - B-Mill has reduced his field goal attempts per game by nearly seven shots this month. I don't think that trend can continue to happen, and certainly not tonight, again with Coby White not in uniform.

F Miles Bridges - These last four games have been brutal for Bridges offensively, shooting 34% from the floor and 19% from downtown.

C Moussa Diabaté - The Moose was not loose in Phoenix a couple of days ago. The Suns kept him in check, limiting him to just two points and four rebounds in 27 minutes. He did have four blocks, though.

The Trail Blazers' starting five

G Jrue Holiday - The veteran point guard has been a walking bucket of late, scoring 20 or more points in six of the last seven games. In four games this month, he's shooting north of 58% from the floor and 56% from three.

G Toumani Camara - Camara may not light up the stat sheet, but he can be a reliable defender for the Blazers, and his length will disrupt some clean looks for Charlotte beyond the arc.

F Deni Avdija - Avdija did not suit up for the game against the Hornets in Uptown Charlotte, just making his return to the floor a couple of days ago against the Pacers. He put up 18 points, eight assists, five rebounds, and three blocks.

F Jerami Grant - Outside of a whacky four-point outing against Atlanta, Grant has been a consistent 18-20-per-game scorer for Portland. In Charlotte, he went for 21, connecting on 50% of his attempts.

C Donovan Clingan - The Hornets did a great job of limiting Clingan a couple of weeks ago, who posted just seven points, one of his lowest totals of the season.

The Hornets and Trail Blazers are expected to get the action underway around 10 p.m. ET. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast or tune into Sam Farber's call on Sports Radio WFNZ.

