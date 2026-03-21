Starting Lineups Submitted for Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

At the top of the hour, the Charlotte Hornets (36-34) will look to push their winning streak to three as they square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (24-45).

Moments ago, both head coaches submitted their starting lineups for tonight's game.

The Hornets' starting five

G LaMelo Ball - In his last two games combined, LaMelo has racked up 50 points, going 18/35 from the field.

G Kon Knueppel - Kon had a little bit of foul trouble for the second consecutive game, but neither mattered due to the huge lead the Hornets grew. He did, however, hit four of his nine three-point attempts vs. Orlando.

G Brandon Miller - B-Mill has heated up from three, connecting on 9/16 in the first two games of this homestand.

F Miles Bridges - Miles had a rather quiet night against Orlando offensively, putting up just eight shots, resulting in 11 points. He has been more selective on that end, and it's led to a much more efficient game.

C Moussa Diabaté - It was a brutal game for Moussa on Thursday offensively, scoring just three points on 1/3 shooting while turning it over three times.

The Grizzlies' starting five

G Javon Small - The rookie out of West Virginia is slowly starting to look like one of last year's steals of the second round. Since moving into an expanded role, he's poured in three 20-point outings.

G Walter Calyton Jr. - Surprisingly, Clayton will get the start tonight for Memphis, likely because of how beat-up the backcourt is. He's averaging 7.1 points per game this season.

F Jaylen Wells - Wells has been a solid, 10-15-point per game scorer this year for the Grizz, but has been held in check in his last two outings, attempting just 12 shots.

F GG Jackson - Jackson is back in the lineup tonight, and it's not a huge surprise, considering how well he's played this month, averaging 15.8 points per game.

F Olivier-Maxence Prosper - O-Max may be undersized, but he's blossomed into a solid player for the Grizzlies, experiencing career highs in scoring (8.8), rebounding (3.4), and in all three areas of shooting the ball.

The Hornets and Grizzlies will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 7:10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast or tune into Sam Farber's call on Sports Radio WFNZ.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets