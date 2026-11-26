Happy Thanksgiving, Hornets fans!

While the Charlotte Hornets won't be taking the court today, that doesn't mean there isn't plenty for the fanbase to be thankful for.

It hasn't always been easy being a Hornets fan. Between years of constant rebuilding, missed opportunities, and another season that has not quite gone according to plan, there are certainly reasons for frustration.

With a front office that has positioned itself well for the future, a young core worth believing in and a few unforgettable moments from last season, Charlotte has plenty to be thankful for. Here are two things Hornets fans should appreciate this Thanksgiving.

Draft Capital

Welcome to the world of the aprons.

For Charlotte, they are lucky to have a President of Basketball Operations who recognizes the importance of draft picks today. While there are some opinions about how he acquired the draft capital, there is no question that the Hornets have a war-chest of draft picks.

Through 2033, Charlotte owns 11 1st-rounders, 19 2nd-rounders, and five pick-swaps. They own three 1st-round draft picks in the upcoming 2027 class: the Dallas Mavericks (protected 1-2), and the Miami Heat (protected 1-14).

This offseason, the Hornets were also able to acquire two 2033 1st-round picks: the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns. It's still another seven years until these two selections hold any meaningful value to the fanbase, but an unprotected Suns first years down the line could turn into one of the most valuable assets in the sport.

Charlotte's 19 2nd-rounders over the next seven years should make the fanbase incredibly thankful. In today's world of the aprons, 2nd-round picks hold more value than they ever have. Teams do not need to commit guaranteed money to these prospects, and it gives teams the chance to find impactful rotation players for cheap as they pay the top of the roster.

The Second Half of 2025-2026

Look, I know how this is going to be viewed. The team didn't even make the playoffs! They aren't even together anymore!

These are all true. At the same time, it was arguably the most fun that Hornets basketball has been in a decade. They were on a 60-win pace after starting 16-28, and the starting five of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté was one of the best five-man lineups in recent memory.

While it did not result in a playoff run, there was magic in the air in Charlotte.

Uptown was louder than it has been in recent memory as they watched their beloved Hornets dominate the league. Reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder? 27 point win. Eventual champion New York Knicks? Double-digit victory on the dark blue and orange Hoopers Paradise court. Even aliens couldn't stop what Charlotte was doing, as Victor Wembanyama and the up-and-coming Spurs fell.

Smile that it happened, Hornets fans. Through the first few games this season, it does not look like that magic will be in the air again for Charlotte. With a young core, excellent draft capital, a great head coach and organization, something even better will come in the next few years.

Patience.