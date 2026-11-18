The Charlotte Hornets got praised for their offseason, as many believed it set them up to be decent now and even better in the future. So far, that offseason seems to have turned the Hornets from a playoff contender into a bottom-feeder. Again.

There are two things that loom large with the offseason, and neither is the Miles Bridges trade. Some might be upset that he was sent away, but he was pretty comfortably the worst player in that historic five-man starting lineup. It was addition by subtraction, and Grayson Allen has been good. The 2033 pick is valuable, too.

The LaMelo Ball trade is the most egregious one, but the decision to keep both picks and not trade up for Yaxel Lendeborg looms large, too. Reports suggest the Hornets tried to swap with the Golden State Warriors and may have picked Lendeborg (more on that later).

Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trading LaMelo Ball might be one of the worst moves anyone has made in a long time, but it's still early. Now, it is worth mentioning that this was a future-oriented team, and we'll never know if the Ball-led Hornets could've won a title or if the future version of this team will be better because of those changes.

But for now, the team is way worse. After January 1, the Hornets had the best net rating and best offensive rating in the NBA. This season, they have cratered to historically bad levels.

The 103.1 offensive rating they possess is the worst any team has had since 2017-2018, excluding the COVID-shortened 2020-2021 season. That offensive rating harkens back to a bygone era of basketball in the NBA.

Not having Kon Knueppel is unfortunate, but the Hornets had immense promise and depth last year. Imagine a starting lineup of Ball, Knueppel, Brandon Miller, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Moussa Diabaté. Or even insert Coby White for Knueppel with the wing hurt right now.

The Hornets saw a near-playoff run in which they were legitimately one of the best teams in the NBA and one of the best offenses we've seen in a while, and threw it away because they weren't sure if Ball's ankles would truly hold up or if they could win a title.

And not trading up for Lendeborg has proven to be a mistake, too. Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson Jr. might end up being good, but Steinbach is buried in the G League, and Anderson is only playing because of injuries. Lendeborg has arguably been the best rookie so far.

Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg (1) brings the ball up court against New Orleans Pelicans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those are two franchise-altering mistakes. Can the Hornets bounce back? Maybe. But it's clear for now that they went from a promising contender with a really bright future to a team that could be destined to be stuck in the lottery for a while.

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