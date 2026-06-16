Hornets Could Swing Blockbuster Trade for Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr.

The Charlotte Hornets need frontcourt help. Yes, you've undoubtedly heard that before or even said it yourself after watching the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic flat-out bully the Hornets down low.

They've been linked to any number of possible upgrades, including Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Domantas Sabonis, Bam Adebayo, Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and countless others.

What about Jabari Smith Jr.? Bleacher Report analyst Grant Hughes pitched the Houston Rockets forward as the perfect "ambitious" trade target for the Hornets, and it's hard to disagree with him.

Smith is young enough (23) to fit perfectly with the Hornets' core. He's got the defensive capability (career-worst 105.4 defensive rating in 2025-26, which is still ridiculously good) this team needs, and he can shoot pretty well from distance (37.3% on 8.5 attempts).

Hughes did admit the Rockets probably won't want to move on from Smith, but he's salivating at how well Smith would fit with this version of the Hornets. So am I, to be totally honest. He checks every conceivable box.

"What the Hornets lack is a versatile defender up front who can also space the court. That's Smith, who could replace Miles Bridges at power forward and even add a new dimension as a small-ball 5 against the right opposing lineups," Hughes wrote.

Of course, a deal of this magnitude would cost tremendously. Given that the Rockets aren't rebuilding and don't need a plethora of picks beyond 2030 to work with, the Hornets would have to dig deep into both their draft pick stash and their roster to get it done.

Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) is blocked at the rim by Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It would probably take some expiring contracts, namely Miles Bridges or Grant Williams, along with young players like Ryan Kalkbrenner, Tidjane Salaün, and Liam McNeeley, as well as first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. There may also need to be some second-round selections as well.

And while that certainly guts the depth this team has worked so hard to curate, it does give them the perfect starting power forward. Can you imagine replacing Miles Bridges in that starting lineup with a player who shoots just as well from distance, defends better than anyone on the roster, and is a positive contributor when on the floor?

The Hornets probably won't do this. The Rockets almost assuredly won't, either. But Hughes pitched it for a reason, and the reason is that it makes way too much sense.

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