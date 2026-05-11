Putting Together a Charlotte Hornets Package for Bucks 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Charlotte Hornets may really be one move away from title contention. They have the pieces in place, and their second-half surge in 2026 proves that they can be one of the better teams in the NBA. Adding a superstar might be the final piece to the puzzle.

I don't believe the Hornets should target Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has some real lower-leg injury concerns, and at his age, it's worth wondering if he's ever going to play a full season again. He's also going to cost an insane amount. Health or not, parting with so many assets when you've done this rebuild the slow, right way so far is a tough sell.

Nevertheless, Charlotte was reportedly a casual contender for Antetokounmpo at the deadline, and reports indicated that they'd have some interest this summer. Well, it's almost summer, and the Bucks are open for business.

The Milwaukee Bucks are open for business on trade calls and offers for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo entering the NBA combine and over six weeks away from the draft, sources told ESPN.



New on ESPN: https://t.co/dF56qBtMMR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 11, 2026

Per the report, the Bucks want the same thing they wanted then. They would like a package of young talent and picks. Unfortunately, the Hornets don't have young talent to part with. They are not going to send any of Kon Knueppel, LaMelo Ball, or Brandon Miller.

The rest of the young talent on this team would, with all due respect, not be the centerpiece of any deal. For that reason, the Hornets may have to toss in either pick 14 or 18 from this draft on top of the future capital they have to include.

To match salaries, the Hornets have to expel some money. Putting the expiring contracts of Miles Bridges, Josh Green, and Tre Mann gets it done, so let's start the package there. Already, it is costly, but Antetokounmpo is an All-NBA player.

Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) tries to pressure Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Now, as for young talent, the Hornets would probably need to include Liam McNeeley and Ryan Kalkbrenner (which also frees them up to add a center in the draft or free agency, something they may well need to do).

Five players for one is just unheard of, so the Bucks can toss in Ryan Rollins and Gary Trent (via trade exception) to help the roster load on both sides. They're essentially meaningless additions, though.

Now, for the picks. The Hornets, as mentioned, would probably need to include the 14th pick this year. They can also include a 2031 first-round pick and 2028 second-round pick to complete one of the biggest deals in Hornets history.

Mock trade | Spotrac

Are the Hornets better off this way? Probably not. Their deep bench has been depleted, and they also went into the reserves of draft picks for a couple of seasons of an injury-prone and aging Antetokounmpo.

Assuming he's healthy, the Hornets would be pretty good in 2027 and maybe 2028. Beyond that? They probably better hope there's a title in those two seasons.

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