Hornets Finalize Their Final Two-Way Roster Spots

We know now all three players on the Hornets roster who will be splitting their time this upcoming season between Charlotte and its G-League team in Greensboro.

On Monday, Buzz City announced forward Michael Ajayi and guard Kylan Boswell had signed Two-Way contracts. In a corresponding move, the team waived Two-Way forward Tosan Evbuomwan.

All three of Charlotte’s Two-Way roster spots are officially filled. The third player, Center PJ Hall, is a holdover from last season. Per NBA Rules, all three players are eligible to play in up to 50 NBA games but cannot play in the postseason. Players also receive a partial guaranteed contract.

After starting his college career at a community college, the 6-7 Ajayi wound up playing for three D-I schools over the next few years, going from Pepperdine to Gonzaga and finally Butler. During his senior year with the Bulldogs, he averaged 19.6 points and 13.2 rebounds while starting all 32 games for the Bulldogs. He went undrafted in the 2026 draft.

Boswell, meanwhile, also spent his college career at multiple schools. After spending his first two seasons at Arizona, he ended up playing two more seasons for Illinois. Regardless of the location, the 6-1 guard remained a force on defense, earning all-conference honors in 2026. Three years earlier, he earned a spot on the Pac-12 All-Freshman team. Though his shooting remains a question mark going forward, he averaged 12.3 points both years for the Fighting Illini. He, too, went undrafted last month.

Finally, Hall, a Spartanburg native and former Clemson Tiger, joined the Hornets franchise in the middle of last season after getting waived by the Memphis Grizzlies in November. He first established himself on the Hornets' radar months prior, playing for Buzz City during their 2025 championship campaign. Playing lockdown defense, Hall averaged 13.7 points and 3.6 defensive rebounds.

Later, while working on a Two-Way contract between Charlotte and Greensboro, the 6-8 undersized big made 12 NBA appearances during the 2025–26 season, recording averages of 6.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.

Ajayi and Boswell will suit up for the Hornets for the first time in NBA Summer League action this week in Las Vegas. Hall, however, will take the summer off as he recovers from an ankle injury (and subsequent surgery) that ended his season last year.

Charlotte’s first game is Thursday against Orlando at the Pavilion. Tip time is 7:30 pm and will be televised on Prime.

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