Hornets Playing a Risky Game with Brandon Miller's Extension in More Ways Than One

The Charlotte Hornets are officially in training camp, which means the preseason and regular season are right around the corner. Pretty soon, this team will be playing basketball games again. There are a couple of things hanging over their heads, though.

The roster crunch is one thing, but Brandon Miller's extension is a bigger one. The Hornets haven't gotten anything done yet, and Miller could be poised to play out his contract year. By allowing this, the Hornets are taking two major risks.

The first risk is that Miller shows up this season, stays healthy, and earns a max contract. The Hornets can save money right now by signing him for less than that. Miller simply isn't worth a max as of now. He very well may be, but that's why signing him now could end up as a bargain.

Miller could sign for up to $275 million over five years. He just wouldn't get that if he signed today, which is why the Hornets should do it. Doing it sooner rather than later could save them $10+ million a year, which is crucial for rounding out a competitive roster.

Amen Thompson signed for $208 million, so Miller would probably be able to get more than that from the Hornets. But more than $220 million feels less likely, which would be a savings of $11 million a year, otherwise known as roughly the salary of players like Collin Gillespie, Dean Wade, and other good role players.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots the ball against the Miami Heat | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hornets need to know Miller is worth a lengthy extension, but they also can't afford to wait too long and let him drive his value way up. They've done a lot of work to be financially flexible, and this is another opportunity for Jeff Peterson and company.

The second risk is that Miller elects to enter restricted free agency next offseason. This has backfired badly on players who have done so recently, namely Jalen Duren and Jonathan Kuminga. The players don't have as much leverage anymore.

But, if that happens, it would suggest that the relationship has deteriorated a little bit and that the two sides just can't come to an agreement, it's not good. Plus, if you trade 40% of your starting lineup to make a player (Miller) the face of your franchise and he then enters restricted free agency, it's not a good look.

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