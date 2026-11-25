The Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls will duel in Charlotte tonight in an NBA Cup matchup. They come in with a combined 9-24 record, so this isn't exactly a battle of heavyweights. Both teams are suffering some important injuries.

The Hornets have lost 11 of their last 12 contests. Can they finally get back to winning basketball games? Here's what the Hornets On SI staff predicts.

Evan Campos: Hornets 112, Bulls 103

Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a couple of reasons I like this matchup for Charlotte. Chicago ranks near the bottom of the league in defensive rebounding percentage, presenting a favorable opportunity for Moussa Diabaté and Hannes Steinbach to wreak havoc on the offensive glass and generate second-chance opportunities.

The Bulls have also had the worst interior defense in the NBA this season, while Charlotte ranks at the bottom of the league in both two-point percentage and paint scoring. Something has to give, and I expect Coby White and Brandon Miller to get into the paint with regularity and find success once they get there. That should lend itself to a quality offensive outing for Charlotte, provided the Hornets convert their high volume of 3-point attempts at a decent clip.

Zach Roberts: Bulls 110, Hornets 107

Finally, a winnable game! The Bulls are kind of one of the worst teams in the NBA this year, but they're right alongside the Hornets there. Chicago's missing Caleb Wilson, which helps offset some of the injuries, namely Kon Knueppel, that the Hornets are having.

That said, the Bulls have a significantly better offense than the Hornets, and Chicago's defense isn't quite worst-in-the-league caliber. This one could be ugly on both sides, but the Bulls have something the Hornets badly wish they did: a strong facilitator in Josh Giddey.

The Bulls' offense should run a lot smoother than the Hornets', which will make enough of a difference. Yes, the Hornets are at home, but this is also a dreaded NBA Cup matchup. The Hornets have two wins in Cup play ever.

Owen O'Connor: Bulls 116, Hornets 109

This should easily be a get-right game for the Hornets. They are taking on a 5-12 Bulls team that is missing Caleb Wilson and Norman Powell. Still, Chicago has managed to stay afloat and win 4 of their last 7 behind performances from Jalen Smith, Tre Jones, Matas Buzelis, and Josh Giddey. With no Ryan Kalkbrenner, Grayson Allen, or Kon Knueppel, the Hornets will have their hands full as they will look to snap their five-game losing streak.

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