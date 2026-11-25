The Charlotte Hornets have had a disappointing season up to this point. There's no two ways about it. The injuries, the anemic offense, the blown leads - it's all been pretty hard to take.

But it's also only been sixteen games. Not even a quarter of the season has been played. Tonight, Brandon Miller and Co. have a great opportunity to turn the tide.

They'll face the 5-12 Chicago Bulls, who, just like the Hornets, are dealing with some significant injuries.

The Injury Report:

Charlotte Hornets: OUT - Kon Knueppel (L Hamstring), Dennis Schröder (L Hamstring), Ryan Kalkbrenner (L Hip), Grayson Allen (Concussion), Kylan Boswell & Michael Ajayi (G-League) Probable - Sion James (L Thigh)

Chicago Bulls: OUT - Caleb Wilson (R Hand), Norman Powell (R Hamstring), Tobe Awaka & Jaylin Sellers (G-League) Questionable - Jalen Smith (Illness)

Grayson Allen was listed as questionable earlier in the day but seemingly isn't quite ready to return from his concussion suffered against the Los Angeles Clippers. Ryan Kalkbrenner was also downgraded from doubtful to out after having to leave Monday's game against Memphis in the third quarter.

For Chicago, two starters, the uber-athletic rookie Caleb Wilson and veteran scoring guard Norman Powell, will miss tonight's game. Another core player is big man Jalen Smith, whose availability hangs in the air as of the writing of this article.

Projected Starting Lineups

Hornets Bulls Coby White Josh Giddey Sion James Buddy Hield Brandon Miller Isaac Okoro Naz Reid Matas Buzelis Moussa Diabaté Jalen Smith

What To Expect From Chicago

Even though the Bulls' overall record is relatively unimpressive, they've been on a bit of a roll lately. Winners in four of their last seven, they have found more and more rhythm offensively. The three-point shooting really has ticked up, from 33.4% (28th) overall to 39.4% over the past seven (2nd).

It's crucial for the Bulls to make their threes because they don't generate anything from the midrange. In fact, their shot profile might be the most rim- and three-point-heavy in the league. Most shots are generated through various pick-and-roll variations, with Josh Giddey at the helm of the offense, making the majority of decisions on the ball.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As limited a scorer as he is, Giddey's ability to expertly read the defense and find his open shooters and roll men is what drives this offense. Frankly, it's the only way to make up for the lack of self-creation on the roster. Backup point guard Tre Jones is the only other available player who has reliable enough handles to operate plays.

Buddy Hield and Jordan Hawkins can get their own from deep, but only in very specific situations, and are better suited to playing off the ball. Isaac Okoro, Matas Buzelis, Patrick Williams, Noa Essengue, and Leonard Miller all have their calling cards, but none of them are initiators by any means.

The reason why teams have struggled to keep the Bulls contained despite Giddey and, to some extent, Jones being the only on-ball forces is that head coach Tiago Splitter and his staff have provided his team with such an intriguing amount of pick-and-roll variations that it can be hard to tell what's actually being run.

On one possession, the player you're guarding is a decoy, the next he's a screener, the next he's the first option in the play, and on the one after that he doesn't move at all.

Another huge part of this recent momentum shift is the center rotation of Jalen Smith and Nic Claxton. Smith is a little up-and-down defensively, which he has made up for with great three-point shooting and some great sequences as a roll man as well.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nic Claxton, together with Isaac Okoro on the guard spots, is probably the only plus defender on the roster and complements the scoring-minded Smith well as a reserve.

Still, even with Okoro and Claxton in the Lineup, Chicago is a bad defensive team. 28th in defensive rebounding percentage and 27th in defensive rating speak a clear language. And that is exactly why the Hornets have to view this as a must-win game.

All season long, they've proclaimed themselves a defense-first team, that's simply struggled to generate good looks and hasn't been able to convert on some open ones either.

There are no excuses to put up less than 110 points against the Bulls, and there are also no excuses to get picked apart by them defensively IF you actually are the team that you say you are.

To hear an in-depth preview for tonight's game, feel free to check out the corresponding episode on the Charlotte Hornets on SI YouTube (HERE) or Spotify (HERE) podcast channel.

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