5 Steps to Making the Charlotte Hornets a Top-6 Team in Eastern Conference

The Charlotte Hornets had the NBA's best net rating in the calendar year of 2026, and yet they're not in the playoffs. It's difficult to reconcile that last fact with what we saw for over three full months. They were incredible, and there's nothing to show for it.

This is thanks to the Play-In format. Because the Hornets didn't do enough to get a top-six seed, they were in two straight one-and-done situations, and the youth and inexperience cost them (among other things) in the second game.

So how can they avoid that fate? Well, by not starting 4-14 and 16-28, for starters. But how can they accomplish that? Here's a five-step plan to do just that.

Step 1: Re-sign Coby White

Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) in action against the New York Knicks | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Not only is Coby White now a Hornets legend, but he's also one of the best bench guards in the association. He fits the Hornets so well, and he was often the most important player they had (see: victory over Heat in Play-In). They have the money, so they should bring him back and keep the bench strong behind LaMelo Ball.

Step 2: Trade Miles Bridges

My stance on Miles Bridges had softened over the season, and he was genuinely excellent against Miami. But he has too many red flags. He got away with punching Desmond Bane in the blowout loss, and it wouldn't have been his first ejection from a Play-In game. He's also the weak link of the starting five, so replacing him and getting some draft capital or another player would be smart.

Step 3: Trade up in the draft

This is not so much about getting the best prospect as it is about the roster construction. If they re-sign Coby White, there just aren't many spots to go around. Having two picks likely between 14 and 18 is nice, but they don't have two spots for first-rounders. Package them to move up and get someone better, and use that one prospect in the rotation instead of trying to find two roles.

Step 4: Bring in size and physicality

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) grabs the rebound against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball ( | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Magic bullied the Hornets and then beat the Detroit Pistons in Game 1. The Pistons frequently bullied the Hornets. For all their good qualities, the Hornets are a slender, non-physical team. They can get pushed around. That has to change, so either they sign Isaiah Hartenstein/Tobias Harris, draft a physical prospect (or two), or trade for someone like Zion Williamson to up the intensity down low and give them someone who can go bang for a bucket.

Step 5: Continue developing Tidjane Salaün and Liam McNeeley

Tidjane Salaün could be the answer to the size and physicality problem, but while year two was better, it still wasn't NBA role player level just yet. Another year of development could help him a lot. The same goes for Liam McNeeley. If those two can become meaningful, regular contributors, this team will be a whole lot deeper.

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