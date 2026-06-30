Miles Bridges Speaks Out After Trade, Thanks Hornets Fans

Miles Bridges was the longest-tenured member of the Charlotte Hornets up until Tuesday, when Jeff Peterson agreed to a trade that would send him to the Phoenix Suns, a team that has long been interested in the veteran forward, in exchange for Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, and an unprotected 2033 first-round pick. Phoenix also received a 2029 first-rounder in the deal.

Bridges spent seven years of his career and technically eight if you count the year he sat out, with the Hornets' organization. They stuck with him through all the ups and downs, including the off-court stuff, which led to the missed 2022-23 campaign.

The Hornets didn't have to give him that second chance, but they did. And they stuck with him for three full years despite constant trade rumors and retooling of the roster. On Monday night, Bridges showed his appreciation for everything the organization and the city did during his time with the Hornets in a thank-you letter on Instagram.

"Dear Charlotte,



I’ll never forget the night I was drafted to Charlotte in 2018 and the incredible support and love I’ve received ever since. The city of Charlotte and the entire state of North Carolina embraced me from day one, and that’s something I’ll always be grateful for. To the coaches, staff, front office, my teammates, and most importantly, the fans, thank you. Thank you for believing in me, supporting me, and making Charlotte feel like home. This city will always hold a special place in my heart, and I’ll carry these memories with me wherever I go.



Always love,

Miles”

It was the right time to move on

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) goes to the basket against Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Charlotte came to the realization that the core they had assembled was not going to be good enough to get them over the hump and be a true contender in the Eastern Conference. It all started with the stunning trade of LaMelo Ball to Minnesota, and from the moment that deal went down, it felt like the writing was on the wall for Bridges.

He may not have been a star-level talent, but he was consistent and durable — a pretty rare combination in this league nowadays. You knew every night he was going to play 30+ minutes and give you roughly 20 points and seven rebounds. In that sense, he was reliable.

But for the Hornets to take the next step, they have to get longer and more physical in the frontcourt, which they have done with the additions of Naz Reid and Hannes Steinbach.

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