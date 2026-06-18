NBA Draft Odds: Which Prospects Could Be Available for the Hornets at No. 14

The 2026 NBA Draft is just a handful of days away, and soon, we'll find out if the Charlotte Hornets will be bringing in two rookies or if they move one of the picks in a trade.

They have the No. 14 and 18 overall picks, so they could package them to move up or to land a veteran player. If they stay put, they'll have plenty of quality options to pick from. Whose name could be called at No. 14, though?

Keep in mind that the following odds are for the player to be picked 14th overall, not necessarily by the Charlotte Hornets. But assuming they stay put, these will be the guys most likely available and ones they could select.

Morez Johnson Jr. (+380)

The defensive stalwart from Michigan would certainly help the Hornets be more physical in the paint. He is a well-built 6'9", 255-pounder who is difficult to move in the post. Once he is in position, he's anchored there, and no one is pushing him off his spot. Charlotte didn't have a single player on the roster with that ability a year ago.

Hannes Steinbach (+475)

The true freshman from Washington has had an incredible season, comfortably averaging a double-double at 18.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. The majority of his offensive production came at or near the bucket, but he does have the ability to step out and occasionally knock down a shot from downtown. He converted 34% of his three-pointers on the season, attempting 53 of them. The defense is going to be a work in progress, but offensively, he has a much higher ceiling than Moussa Diabaté and Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Yaxel Lendeborg (+650)

Much like his teammate, Morez Johnson, Lendeborg has a big presence on the defensive end of the floor. He was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in the American and was named to the Big Ten All-Defense team this season. The one difference in his game is the offensive skill set. The ball is in his hands a lot more, and he has more range than Johnson does, connecting on a sharp 37% of his attempts from three-point land. My assumption is that he's not as high as the two mentioned above because there's a chance he could come off the board a few picks earlier. If he is there, you'd have to think the Hornets are going to heavily consider taking him.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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