Former NBA Guard Can't Wait to Embarrass Hornets Owner in Celebrity All-Star Game

By now, you probably know that Rick Schnall is not your typical team owner.

The Charlotte Hornets Co-Chairman is known for his love of the game and likes to lace them up and get some shots up in the practice gym throughout the year. You've probably seen some videos surface on X over the last couple of years, but on Friday night, we'll get a real good look at how good (or bad) Schnall is when he participates in the 2026 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game in Inglewood.

He'd better be sure to stretch, have his shoes tied tight, and be dialed in, though, because one former NBA player is aiming to make him look silly.

Jason Williams aka "White Chocolate" sends strong message to Rick Schnall

Jason Willams says he is going to cook Rick Schnall the Co-Owner of the Hornets in the All-Star Celebrity Game because he called him old👀



“He was talking to my friend Eric Church. Eric was trying to be friendly with him a little bit. Like, Yeah, I heard you were coaching my… pic.twitter.com/zdAWiYmg2e — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) February 11, 2026

"Eric (Church) was trying to be friendly with him a little bit and said I heard you’re coaching my buddy, meaning he’s coaching me. And he was like, no I’m not coaching him, I’m actually playing, and I’m playing against him. Then Eric said, ‘Yeah, well, he’s kind of quick, you know, make him a jump shooter.’ And ole p*** a** Rick said, Yeah, I know he’s old too. So yeah, I got something for his b**** a**. I don’t even care if I score. When he checks in, I’m checking in. I’m not even asking the coach. I’m just running out there like pickup. It’s either going between his legs, off his head, short skip pulldown, or all of the above. Come Monday morning, we’re going to be talking about this s***, and it’s going to be on ESPN for sure. Don’t be scared, Rick. It’s coming now.”

Williams was known for his incredible handles with the ball and putting defenders on skates. Poor Rick was just messing around, and now he's about to get embarrassed on national television. Who would have thought that the Hornets' owner would be the one to help spike the attention of the Celebrity Game? Not me, but here we are.

The Celebrity All-Star Game will begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

