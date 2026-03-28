Brandon Miller Applauds Home Crowd for Their Support, Drowning Out Knicks Fans

Catching the Charlotte Hornets take on any opponent down the final stretch of the regular season has quickly become the hottest ticket in the Queen City. The organization is currently on a streak of nine consecutive sellouts at The Hive and has a total of 19 sellouts for the 2025-26 season so far.

Over the last few seasons, there have been games where you might question who the home team is. Not anymore. As of the team's current homestand, the franchise is averaging 18,400 fans per game, an increase of nearly 2,000 spectators per game, marking a 7% rise compared with the same point last season. It's not just something that is talked about amongst the fanbase, but players and staff are taking notice as well.

“I gotta give another shoutout to the home crowd. I've never heard a New York game like this where Charlotte fans are cheering louder than the New York fans," Hornets forward Brandon Miller said following the team's 114-103 win over the New York Knicks. "So I applaud them."

Brandon Miller on the home crowd at Spectrum Center tonight: “I gotta give another shoutout to the home crowd. I've never heard a New York game like this where Charlotte fans are cheering louder than the New York fans. So I applaud them.” pic.twitter.com/fDjtHExT6q — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) March 27, 2026

"I've never been to Charlotte before this year, and I've obviously never seen a game and been in the arena, but being part of this and being able to see what the fans are like, it's awesome," Hornets rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner said.

"Even outside of games, you're just around town, and people come up and be like, man, you guys are so exciting to watch this year," Kalkbrenner explained on the energy surrounding the Hornets. "You can just tell the excitement in the city from all the fans, and it's been so fun to be a part of, and to have that support is amazing."

During Thursday night's game, Knicks "MVP" chants for Jalen Brunson at the free throw line were drowned out quickly by Hornets fans. Charlotte has always felt like a home game away from home for the Knicks, and the same could be said for Miami, Boston, and tonight's opponent, Philadelphia. While the Hornets have done their part to turn things around, the fans have done theirs as well, creating a true homecourt advantage.

The Hornets are currently on a five-game win streak and 8th in the Eastern Conference standings with nine games remaining in the regular season. They will tip things off with the Sixers tonight at 6 p.m. ET.

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