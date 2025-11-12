Charles Lee has high praise for KJ Simpson after loss to Lakers on Monday night

"Oh, extremely confident in KJ," said Charlotte Hornets Head Coach Charles Lee when asked about the second-year guard after Monday night's disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

"He's going into season number two, and I think when we drafted him we were confident in his abilities to grow and help us build this thing."

After three years at the University of Colorado, the Hornets selected Simpson with the 42nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. In his final year at Colorado, Simpson averaged 19.7 points on 47.5% from the field, and 43.4% from beyond the arc.

Simpson spent the first year of his NBA career on a two-way deal, spending time with the Hornets and their G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. In 9 games with the Swarm, Simpson averaged 17.4 points, yet the Hornets needed his abilities more.

Injuries to LaMelo Ball and Tre Mann depleted the guard room, requiring Simpson to receive significantly more minutes than the team may have initially intended.

He played in 36 games for the Hornets during the 2025 season, starting in 15 of them. While KJ's shooting numbers were sub-par, a second-round pick being tasked with taking on a heavy scoring load almost always is a struggle early on.

Despite that, Lee emphasized the importance of these minutes for the second-year guard.

"The more reps he can get in these tight games versus some good teams," Lee said, "the more it helps build your character, helps build a familiarity with what it takes to win, and how hard it is to win, in this league."

"He obviously had a phenomenal summer and helped us win a Summer League championship."

Simpson's early experience helped him over the summer, where KJ averaged 16 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and shot 37% from three in the Hornets' eventual Summer League championship.

In year two, the Hornets have added depth at the guard position, enough that Simpson could spend more time developing with the Swarm. Injuries have become a part of the culture in Charlotte, though, and after just six games, KJ has found himself receiving minutes for the Hornets.

In Monday night's loss, KJ played a season-high 20 minutes, recording 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists. It's the fourth straight game he played in with 13+ minutes, and with LaMelo Ball still on the injury report, those minutes may continue to stay there.

"I have great confidence in KJ and I'm glad he's actually getting an opportunity right now to play in these games."

To this point, the former Buffalo has been a draft steal for President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson. He has continually provided solid minutes for the Hornets when asked, and the opportunity he has received to start his career can allow him to become a fantastic role player for the Hornets.

