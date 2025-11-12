Young Hornets fan goes crazy after nice gesture from Miles Bridges

The Charlotte Hornets continue to lose games, falling to the Lakers on Monday night. The loss dropped them to 3-7 on the season and to 12th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Miles Bridges did everything he could to win the game, dominating on the offensive end of the floor, scoring 34 points on 11/19 shooting.

Even with the loss, Bridges' offensive explosion is encouraging for a team that is desperately searching for any signs of life on that end of the court. Injuries have sapped their ability to score points easily, something Bridges did well on Monday.

Following the loss, Bridges gave a young fan the memory of a lifetime.

Young fan can't contain himself after getting a sleeve from Hornets' Miles Bridges

After the game, Bridges handed his shooting sleeve to a young Hornets fan after he asked for it. Bridges obliged, and the young fan could hardly contain his elation.

Miles Bridges gave his sleeve to a young fan after the game...



"What do I do (with it)? I didn't think he would actually give it to me." 😂



(📹 @FGTeeV) pic.twitter.com/JjHOiOeqio — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) November 11, 2025

Even with Bridges and the Hornets dealing with so much losing, it's important for them to connect with fans. This moment shows that the loss hasn't crushed everyone's soul in Charlotte in this young season.

Charlotte doesn't have an identity on the court without LaMelo Ball in the lineup. His ability to weave in and out of defenders, zipping passes with grandioseness, is sorely missed.

Miles Bridges is hoping to create more of these moments with Hornets fans

Bridges and his teammates would love nothing more than to give them something to cheer about other than handing them a shooting sleeve. Winning cures all, and the Hornets haven't found the elixir to cure the ailment of defeat quite yet.

Despite the loss at the hands of the Lakers, Bridges may have found the cure to his ineffectiveness with his shot, which would be a welcome potion for the Hornets to acquire.

Charlotte is desperate for confidence like that from its players, and Bridges needs to use his leadership to instill that type of confidence in his teammates.

With Bridges inserting his will, Ball's flashiness, and Miller's steadiness, this team can certainly be frisky if given a clean bill of health that has been eluding them for the last two seasons.

