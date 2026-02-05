Charlotte Hornets Make Another Trade, Flip Tyus Jones for Intriguing Young Guard

The Charlotte Hornets traded cash for Tyus Jones and two second-round picks late last night. The general consensus then was that they'd landed another key backup guard and were probably paving the way for Tre Mann's exit.

Now, mere minutes before the deadline, the Hornets threw a curveball. Instead of moving Mann or just keeping Jones, they have flipped him for Malaki Branham of the Dallas Mavericks and a $7 million trade exception. The exception is probably what most piqued Jeff Peterson's interest.

The Charlotte Hornets are trading Tyus Jones to the Dallas Mavericks for Malaki Branham, sources tell ESPN. Mavericks have had interest in Jones this season and get him today. Hornets open up a $7 million trade exception. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

You may recall that Branham was part of the massive Anthony Davis trade. He was a member of the Washington Wizards before being sent to Dallas yesterday, but now he's with the Hornets and figures to be a backup guard for them.

This still isn't the most ideal news for Mann, whose role is likely going to be ceded to Branham unless he isn't very productive or Mann suddenly returns to his prior form. It likely doesn't change anything for Mike Conley, who came over in the Coby White deal, but nothing official on him being bought out has been reported.

In 28 games, Branham has made zero starts so far this year for the Wizards. He's averaging just 9.8 minutes per game, so perhaps he's not equipped to push Mann further down the depth chart.

In those minutes, he's averaging 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists. He's shooting 47.3% from the field and 37.8% from deep. For his career, he's a 33.9% three-point shooter.

The Hornets needed to address the backup guard situation, so they sent Collin Sexton packing for Coby White and Mike Conley. Then, they brought in Jones, who seemed poised to be the third point guard on the roster behind LaMelo Ball and White.

Instead, he's now off to Dallas, and the Hornets are getting Branham instead. Regardless of the personnel, the depth chart at guard is very different than it was just a couple of days ago.

It will be a few days before the new-look Hornets take shape, but they have at least made worthwhile attempts at fixing their biggest problem

- MORE STORIES FROM CHARLOTTE HORNETS ON SI -

Score Prediction For Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets

Hornets' Jeff Peterson is Cooking at the Trade Deadline and Sticking to His Blueprint

NBA Insider Believes Charlotte Hornets Plan to Re-Sign Coby White After Trade

Charlotte Hornets' Trade Deadline Activity is Bad News for Tre Mann