NBA Insider Believes Charlotte Hornets Plan to Re-Sign Coby White After Trade

The Charlotte Hornets flipped Collin Sexton and three second-round picks well in the future for Coby White on Wednesday. They also used Ousmane Dieng (acquired for Mason Plumlee) and got Mike Conley (expected to be bought out) in the deal.

Sexton was an expiring contract, so it's no surprise the Hornets used him in this deal. There was always a high likelihood he got dealt before today's trade deadline and not kept and then re-signed by the Hornets, especially as he wasn't as impactful as hoped.

But White is also an expiring contract. Did the Hornets just use their best asset to get someone they can't even keep after the season ends? Not necessarily. I made the case for and against extending White, and now Bobby Marks, ESPN insider, has chimed in.

ESPN's @BobbyMarks42 and @WindhorstESPN break down the trade that sends Collin Sexton to the Chicago Bulls and Coby White to the Charlotte Hornets: pic.twitter.com/3QrmIghqij — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) February 4, 2026

Marks said, "I'm not going to say this is for the playoff run, but I think this is more a move to re-sign him in the offseason. You get rid of Collin Sexton, who's been good for them, and also capitalize on trading future picks down the road."

Brian Windhorst didn't disagree, but he said they were "also ramping up" for a potential playoff push. They're not going all-in like the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards, but he believes the Hornets are trying to make a push for the future.

White is likely to be expensive. Previous estimates thought he could sign for $30 million a year. That's pretty steep, and his performance has taken a step back this year, which could dampen it. Regardless, it won't be easy for the Hornets to re-sign him.

However, if they ever thought they might re-sign Sexton, then White is absolutely a candidate for an extension. The Hornets probably feel that way, but even if they don't or can't get it done, they only parted ways with Mason Plumlee and two of their own second-round picks (one came over with Dieng in the trade) well in the future.

That's hardly an exorbitant price to pay for a rental, if that's what White ends up being.

