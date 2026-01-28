Charlotte Hornets Trade Deadline Big Board: 7 Targets Ranked by Fit, Cost, and Urgency

The Charlotte Hornets are building something. However, they seem to be right on the cusp much sooner than anyone anticipated. They're close to being a really good team.

To accelerate that, GM Jeff Peterson could go ahead and dip into the reserve of assets he has carefully accumulated over the last two years. If he is going to do that, who should be on his list of targets?

Full list of Charlotte Hornets trade targets

7. Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is not really a trade target of the Hornets themselves, but he's been connected to them. Plenty of analysts think he'd be a good move for the Hornets, but he would cost a ton.

He's also very injury-prone. Davis would raise the level of this team, but for how long? He would be a win-now addition, and the front office is not (nor should they be) interested in winning right now.

6. Jrue Holiday

Despite Collin Sexton's best efforts, the Hornets still need a good backup point guard. If Sexton, a desirable expiring contract, is traded, this need skyrockets. Jrue Holiday would be a great veteran backup.

He's a fantastic defender and wouldn't push for a starting role. The Trail Blazers are not exactly contending in the West, and they could use future assets. The only thing keeping Holiday this high is that he's financially costly, and the Blazers might require some enticing.

5. Daniel Gafford

Daniel Gafford would be the much more affordable Mavericks big man for the Hornets to take on. He also wouldn't be a starter necessarily, meaning he wouldn't mess up what the Hornets' starting five has going for it.

He's also under contract through 2029, and he's not terribly expensive. The only reason the Hornets might not really go for it is that he's not elite, and the center rotation is actually not a huge weakness anymore.

4. Jonathan Kuminga

The Hornets don't necessarily need a power forward, but if they move on from Miles Bridges, they should consider adding Jonathan Kuminga. He won't cost a ton since the Warriors clearly do not want him.

He's also under contract for just two seasons, so he's not a long-term investment. He's young, so the Hornets could give him a shot at fitting in with their core, but if it doesn't work out, he's a free agent again soon.

3. John Collins

Jan 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots the ball against LA Clippers forward John Collins (20) in the first half at Intuit Dome.

John Collins would be a power forward with legitimate size, something the Hornets lack. Bridges is 6'7", Tidjane Salaün is 6'10" but not ready for big NBA minutes, and Grant Williams is also 6'7".

Collins is 6'9", so he's taller than Bridges and Williams. He's also on an expiring contract, which would prevent him from cutting into the development of Salaün in 2027 and beyond. It would be an ideal rental.

2. Coby White

Did we mention the Hornets could probably use a backup point guard? Coby White is probably too good to be a backup, but the thought of getting him to work alongside LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel is too exciting to pass up.

He's an expiring contract the Bulls may not want to sign to a massive contract. White is also maybe the best UNC player in the NBA right now, and the Hornets like local products. Having a guard rotation of Ball, White, and Sexton (if they keep him, which they wouldn't need to in this case) would be incredible.

1. Nic Claxton

I wrote this morning about the Hornets potentially trading for Nic Claxton, and he's really the ideal target. The Brooklyn Nets need assets, so they'll part with him. He might cost a bit more since he's under contract for a few years, but that works out fine for the Hornets.

He has size Moussa Diabaté does not, and he has defense that Ryan Kalkbrenner does not. He's an ideal backup center for the Hornets, which might be the one position they need more than others right now, with all due respect to Kalkbrenner.

