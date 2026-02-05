Who Should the Hornets Target Next Ahead of the Trade Deadline?

Although the NBA's trade deadline day is not until Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets made sure to get their name on the board on Wednesday.

After winning seven straight games, their longest winning streak since the 2015-26 season, the Hornets made a deal with the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, sending guard Collin Sexton and three second-round picks for Coby White, Mike Conley, and a second-round pick.

The Hornets were able to complete the deal after sending Mason Plumlee and a second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Ousame Dieng, who was then rerouted to Chicago. They were also able to land Tyus Jones from the Orlando Magic just minutes before midnight.

The deal has left the Hornets thin at center depth again, especially with the team looking to make a playoff push. It's unlikely that PJ Hall will be given a standard contract at this time, so the Hornets will likely be on the market for a new big man to eat up minutes behind Moussa Diabaté and Ryan Kalkbrenner (unless the team finds a center they value more than Kalkbrenner, who could end up as the third big).

With that being said, who are the potential available names that the Hornets could target?

Day'Ron Sharpe

Mar 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) argues for a foul during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

It's no secret that President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson is a fan of Day'Ron Sharpe.

Peterson was a part of the Brooklyn Nets organization when Sharpe was selected in the first round in 2021 (albeit, drafted by the Phoenix Suns and dealt to Brooklyn), and the Hornets were interested in signing the big man when he hit free agency over the summer.

While Sharpe re-signed on a two-year, $12 million deal in the offseason, he has only been playing 18.4 minutes per game, and the Nets have been receiving calls on him.

He's the 19th ranked center in the NBA according to Daily Plus-Minus, and the 64th player in the league overall. His defense, which has been his calling card, is ranked 32nd in the league for defensive DPM, and he would help boost the Hornets bench defense tremendously.

Goga Bitadze

Mar 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) passes to forward Franz Wagner (22) during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Trading for Goga Bitadze makes sense for the Orlando Magic and the Hornets.

For one, Bitadze has struggled to find minutes since Mo Wagner returned to the lineup for the Magic. He's played just fourteen total minutes over Orlando's last six games.

The Hornets have someone like that, too, in Tre Mann. Mann has played in just seven games since 2026 began, with six of the games being blowouts.

The Magic need guard help tremendously, as Tyus Jones still sees double-digit minutes despite the fact that he is averaging a career-low 3.0 points per night.

Goga is 28th amongst centers, and 97th in the entire NBA in DPM. Like Day'Ron, he hangs his hat on the defensive side of the ball, where he is 27th in the NBA in defensive DPM.

- MORE STORIES FROM CHARLOTTE HORNETS ON SI -

Grading the Charlotte Hornets 2025 Trade Deadline One Year Later

What the Hornets Actually Need at the Trade Deadline — And What They Don't

The Wildest Possible Scenarios for Charlotte Hornets' Trade Deadline

Giannis Antetokounmpo Mock Trade: 2x MVP to Charlotte Hornets in Major Blockbuster