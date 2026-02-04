Grading the Charlotte Hornets 2025 Trade Deadline One Year Later

With tomorrow being the NBA trading deadline, we'll rewind the clock to last year to see how the Charlotte Hornets made out in the two trades that did go through, and give them each a grade.

Hornets Deal Mark Williams to Lakers; Later Rescinded

Lakers receive:

Mark Williams

Hornets receive:

Dalton Knecht

Cam Reddish

2031 unprotected first-round pick

2030 pick swap

Grade: N/A

Shortly after the Los Angeles Lakers shocked the NBA world and traded for Luka Doncic, they acquired the center that their new franchise player would spend the foreseeable future with. Williams was averaging a career-high in points (15.3), and his lob-threat ability would fit perfectly alongside Luka.

Dalton Knecht and the 2031 first-round pick were exciting assets for the Hornets at the time, bringing in a shooter off the bench alongside a valuable first-round pick.

The deal only lasted a few days, though.

The Lakers failed Williams on his physical, and the deal was called off. Mark returned to Charlotte and finished the year there, before the Hornets dealt him to the Phoenix Suns for Vasilije Micic, the draft rights to Liam McNeeley, and a 2029 first-round selection (least favorable of CLE, UTA, and MIN).

As for Knecht, he is averaging just 11.7 minutes per night for the Lakers this season, shooting 31.3% from three. The Lakers have been actively shopping the young wing, and chances are, he will find a new home during this season's trade deadline.

Speaking of Micic and the Suns...

Hornets Acquire Jusuf Nurkic From Suns

Hornets receive:

Jusuf Nurkic

2026 first-round pick

Suns receive:

Cody Martin

Vasilije Micic

2026 second-round pick

Grade: B

This deal was made with the idea that Mark Williams would not be returning for the Hornets. Nurkic struggled mightily in Phoenix, and with a near $20 million per year contract, it was clear that both sides needed a fresh start.

The Hornets swooped in and took on the contract, with Phoenix giving them a first-round pick to take it on. Cody Martin and Vasa Micic's time in Phoenix was extremely short-lived, as the two played in fewer than 20 total games combined. Micic ended up being dealt back to Charlotte in the offseason before being rerouted for Pat Connaughton, and is now overseas. Cody Martin played four games with the Indiana Pacers this season and is now a member of their G-League team.

Nurkic's time in Charlotte was also short-lived, as he was dealt to the Utah Jazz for Collin Sexton in the offseason. Sexton was productive in Charlotte; however, it was announced today that the team would be trading him to the Chicago Bulls for guards Coby White and Mike Conley.

While the initial trade itself was decent, it branched out to be a great trade for the Hornets.

