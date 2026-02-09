Charlotte Hornets Welcome Back Veteran Forward, Waive Trade Deadline Addition Ahead of Clash With Pistons

Jeff Peterson's mid-season churn of the Charlotte Hornets' roster may have reached it's end.

On Monday morning, ahead of the Hornets' hotly-anticipated matchup against the Detroit Pistons, Jeff Peterson announced a pair of moves that could be the last two we see from the franchise until the new league year opens this summer.

Hornets waive Malaki Branham

Branham was acquired from the Dallas Mavericks on trade deadline day.

After acquiring Tyus Jones and a pair of second-round picks from the Orlando Magic, Charlotte flipped Jones to Dallas as a part of a larger three-team deal centered around All-NBA big man Anthony Davis.

Branham hold career averages of 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 17.8 minutes per game across 216 NBA appearances in San Antonio and Washington. He never appeared as a member of the Charlotte Hornets.

Hornets re-sign Pat Connaughton

Welcome back, Pat.

After cutting Connaughton in response to their flurry of trade deadline activity, the Hornets quickly re-signed the veteran swingman after opening up a roster spot by cutting Branham. The former NBA Champion hasn't played much in his first season as a member of the Hornets, but his value in the locker room and on the bench cannot be overstated.

"The expectations are for him to come in and be a pro," said head coach Charles Lee at the Hornets' preseason media day. "He's won a championship and I think he understands what it takes to win at the highest level. Anything he can give to our team on and off the court in those areas that are ultimately get us to where we want to be is going to be impactful."

As the Hornets continue their charge up the Eastern Conference, Connaughton will be a key piece to their growth. The oldest current member on Charles Lee's squad is 27-years-old, and they'll need Connaughton's veteran voice to keep the locker room vibes high when adversity inevitably hits during the next two months.

Connaughton's first game back with the Hornets will be on Monday night at the Spectrum Center when Charlotte welcome Detroit in a matchup between the two hottest teams in the Eastern Conference.

