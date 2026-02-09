Should the Charlotte Hornets Go After Giannis Antetokounmpo This Summer?

The Milwaukee Bucks were reportedly listening to offers on two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he was reportedly fine with a potential trade. The Charlotte Hornets were one of a few teams deemed potential trade partners.

Obviously, the trade deadline has since passed, and Antetokounmpo was not dealt. Trade talks are expected to resume in the summer, and while no trade is a foregone conclusion, the Hornets might again be connected to the Bucks star.

Should they go after him?

Will the Hornets actually go after Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer?

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball in the first half against Charlotte Hornets | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

It is not clear whether the Hornets actually considered making a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo this season. Given the report that Jeff Peterson got called about virtually everyone, it's highly unlikely.

Still, with all the assets they have and the rapid ascension they seem to be on now, adding a talent like that wouldn't be a huge surprise. It probably does not need to happen, though.

Make no mistake; adding Giannis Antetokounmpo would make the Hornets a title threat. Even if it costs them Miles Bridges and a couple of other players to salary match, they'd have a core lineup of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Antetokounmpo, and Moussa Diabate.

Antetokounmpo won an NBA title with probably not as much talent, so it would work. The cost would be exorbitant, and it probably wouldn't leave the Hornets in good shape afterward.

Antetokounmpo is a free agent one year from this summer, so the Hornets would have him for one year unless they signed him to an extension. That would be the best-case scenario, but it likely would leave them unable to extend Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel.

And it would hamper their ability to provide much depth around him and Ball. It would be similar to what the Phoenix Suns experienced with Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant. They had the starpower, but they otherwise had no money whatsoever.

The alternative is that he leaves, the Hornets have no picks, and they're right back where they started or worse. The cost would be high, and it would probably be worth it in the short term. Still, it's not the most sustainable way to build, and Peterson almost assuredly won't do it.

