Collin Sexton Had His Deion Sanders Moment as the Hornets Grab the NBA’s Attention

"We coming!"

That's a phrase that Deion Sanders uttered probably 100 times in his first-ever meeting with his team at Colorado when he met the group for the first time after taking the job. It was not only a message to those who the Buffaloes would be playing in the future, but also to those on the team that if they didn't buy into the vision, he would have no problem replacing them.

Over the last month or so, the Charlotte Hornets have become the darlings of the NBA and are currently on the longest winning streak the franchise has seen in a decade. Saturday afternoon, they took down Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, which really opened up everyone's eyes. Is this team legit? Are they really going to be a threat in the East? After yesterday, more and more people are starting to buy the hype.

Without realizing it, Hornets backup guard Collin Sexton gave the same warning to everyone that Deion did, stating. "We're coming."

"It's gonna take an everyday process. It's not gonna happen overnight. It’s not something that is just going to be a drastic change. You have to take baby steps, and I felt like tonight was one of those nights where we dug deep and continue to fight. They threw their best shot, we shot ours right back, and we felt like we were the more physical team. When we’re not talking to the referees or complaining about fouls, and we’re just playing, I feel like that’s when we’re at our best.”

Sexton talked about how when the focus is on the game itself and the isolated plays, this team can be really, really good. There are times when there are some arguments that take place instead of guys accepting the accountability being carried out by another member of the team. For this group to carry this momentum into the month of February and beyond, that accountability has to be consistent and received, knowing the person dishing it out has the right intentions.

The trade deadline is just days away, and while the Hornets may not make a bold move, they could look at minor moves that could help improve the leadership of this extremely young team. So yes, Sexton's message was primarily to the rest of the NBA, but perhaps it was also to the front office to make a move to bring in another strong voice into the locker room to help this group take that next step.

